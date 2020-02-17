TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Correction Period Passed Already?

Original U.Today article

Searching the levels of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP to bounce off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market continues its correction wave. Bitcoin (BTC), as well as other altcoins from the top 10 list, keep located in the red zone. Bitcoin SV (BSV) keeps being the main loser, going down by more than 10% over the last day.

The main information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $176 189 103 161 $9 668,97 $47 434 238 461 -2,69% Ethereum ETH $27 427 389 481 $249,94 $27 076 743 836 -2,52% XRP XRP $12 200 953 772 $0,279143 $4 093 459 997 -8,32%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $10,000 mark and went below even $9,600, having updated the local bottom. The rate of the main crypto has dereased by 2.69% over the last day.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to bounce back from the current area as the current correction is just a pause before a move to $11,000.

Moreover, the 'Golden Cross' is about to happen soon as MA 50 is about to cross MA 200 on the daily chart. At the moment, there are no prerequisites for a deep correction below $9,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,680 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is facing much bigger price loss than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the second most popular coin has dropped by more than 5% over the previous day.

Ethereum (ETH) might have finished the correction period and ready to update the previously reached resistance levels. It is confirmed by the RSI indicator that has got out from the overvought area. In addition, the trading volume of sellers is declining, suggesting their weakness to push the rate lower. In this case, the crucial point of $300 should be achieved by the end of February.

Ethereum is trading at $250 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is showing completely different price dynamics. The rate of the coin has lost the most compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

XRP is finishing its long bull run and about to face a more profound correction. The blue line of the MACD indicator has crossed the red one, confirming the bearish sentiments. In this regard, the nearest support that might be attained is the yellow range zone between $0.23-$0.25 where the most of trading volume is concentrated.

XRP is trading at $0.2722 at press time.