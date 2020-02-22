TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP Accumulating Effort for New Heights

Original U.Today article

Are the bulls striving to keep the rates of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP at the current levels?

The weekend has started for the cryptocurrency market with a decline. Most of the coins are located in the red zone. Litecoin (LTC) is the only exception here, the price of the 'digital silver' has gone up by around 4% over the last day.

Take a look at the main information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $175 953 421 899 $9 651,16 $38 185 872 397 -0,99% Ethereum ETH $28 909 954 324 $263,28 $18 426 707 445 -1,32% XRP XRP $12 040 815 901 $0,275222 $2 303 396 779 -0,98%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin has started showing bearish mood as we are approaching the end of the month. The price of the main crypto has declined by 0.90% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, sellers are becoming more active than buyers. The trading volume keeps going down, confirming the decline. What is more, the Bollinger Band indicator, as well as the correction wave model, supports the upcoming dump. In this case, the support is located in the range between $9,000-$9,200. If the bulls hold the $9,000 level, the growth is likely to continue.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,655 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is about to drop even faster than Bitcoin. The price has gone down by 0.56% over the previous day. However, the decline over the last week was more than 5%.

On the 4H chart, Ethereum is forming the Wedge pattern with the possible downward breakout. First of all, it is confirmed by the decreasing trading volume and the lack of power of buyers to push the price higher to update the local heights. All in all, the closest level that might serve as support is $250 and it is about to arrive shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $263.57 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP also can be considered an exception as its current price dynamics is much positive than that of Bitcoin or Ethereum.

XRP has touched the local bottom at the $0.26 level and is about to continue the recent growth. The MACD indicator is going up on the 4H chart that supports the short-term bullish mood.

In addition, it is supported by the relatively high trading volume. Summing up, buyers have all chances to get the rate to the previous area of $0.28.

XRP is trading at $0.2752 at press time.