TOP 3 Price Prediction for BTC, ETH, XRP: Time for Correction Against Overbought Market

Getting ready for a correction for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins are not going to stop the ongoing bull run. As reported earlier, Bitcoin SV (BSV) was the top gainer for a long period of time. Today, Tezos (XTZ) has replaced it as its rate has increased by 13.16% since yesterday.

Below is the main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $184,369,212,117 $10,125.70 $35,834,108,783 3.16% Ethereum ETH $25,135,111,876 $229.28 $15,007,629,260 1.06% XRP XRP $12,336,973,188 $0.282322 $2,276,675,877 0.91%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the psychological $10,000 mark. Yet, the dominance rate for the main crypto continues to decline, and currently makes up 63.72%.

Despite the ongoing rise, Bitcoin is about to face a correction very soon. The coin is overbought on almost all of the time frames.

From a technical perspective, the decline might start between the range of $10,250-$10,300, which is a crucial zone for the bulls. If they do not manage to break it, then a rollback will be a up to the liquidity zone around $9,500.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $10,142.

ETH/USD

If Ethereum (ETH) a few days ago was growing faster than Bitcoin, then the situation is vice versa for today.

Ethereum is looking even more bearish than Bitcoin. The trading volume continues to decline against the rising rate of the coin. What is more, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has slightly changed to the red, confirming the upcoming pressure from the bears. All in all, the nearest support zone at $200 might be achieved soon.

At press time, Ethereum was trading at $228.70.

XRP/USD

Even though XRP has risen by 1.61% from the previous day, it is likely to face a correction sooner than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP is losing its bullish impulse as the trading volume index continues to move downwards. What is more, the $0.27 level has not been re-tested so far. It serves as an important reason for a correction, which is about to happen during the first days of the next week.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.2843.