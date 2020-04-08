U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
U.Today Original Article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — When Will Short-Term Correction End?

Price Predictions
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 13:58
Denys Serhiichuk
Which resistance levels could bulls take Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP to?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency market is facing obstacles in its current growth. However, there are exceptions to the rule. The rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has risen by more than 10% since yesterday. The reason is the halving, which occurred today.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The most important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 197 179 883

$7,273.65

$40 624 752 394

-1.12%

Ethereum

ETH

$18 621 883 695

$168.63

$19 543 499 474

-1.72%

XRP

XRP

$8 697 829 047

$0.197772

$2 316 033 231

-2.30%

BTC/USD 

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) has lost around 1% of its price value over the past 24 hours, it still has the strength to move higher. 

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a rising channel, but ongoing growth is approaching naught. The increasing pressure from bears has been confirmed by declining trading volume and the lack of power from buyers to push the rate higher.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,540 in 4-8 Weeks After Retracing to $6,800

However, we could see a long wick to the $7,600-$7,700 area before the upcoming fall.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,271 at press time.

ETH/USD 

After recent sharp growth, Ethereum (ETH) is feeling much worse than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has dropped 1.72%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is unlikely to continue its growth as bulls are already out of energy for further growth. The coin has formed a local height on the 4H chart and the price is about to fall. The Visible Range indicator confirms a lack of liquidity at current levels. As such, traders can expect a drop to the nearest zone at $160 in the nearest days.

Ethereum is trading at $168.48 at press time.

XRP/USD 

XRP is the biggest loser on our list. It has lost 2.30% since yesterday. However, growth over the past week has amounted to almost 15%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP is looking almost the same as Ethereum (ETH) in terms of technical analysis. It is becoming more and more difficult for bulls to push the rate higher. The Bollinger Band indicator also signals an upcoming decline. As such, buyers could take the coin to $0.20 followed by a decrease to $0.19 and further.

XRP is trading at $0.1987 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Tone Vays Says He's Bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). What Made Him Change His Mind?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,540 in 4-8 Weeks After Retracing to $6,800
Famous British Rapper Explains Why Bitcoin Haters Will Buy BTC at $20,000