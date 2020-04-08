TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — When Will Short-Term Correction End?

U.Today Original Article

Which resistance levels could bulls take Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP to?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency market is facing obstacles in its current growth. However, there are exceptions to the rule. The rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has risen by more than 10% since yesterday. The reason is the halving, which occurred today.

The most important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $133 197 179 883 $7,273.65 $40 624 752 394 -1.12% Ethereum ETH $18 621 883 695 $168.63 $19 543 499 474 -1.72% XRP XRP $8 697 829 047 $0.197772 $2 316 033 231 -2.30%

BTC/USD

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) has lost around 1% of its price value over the past 24 hours, it still has the strength to move higher.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a rising channel, but ongoing growth is approaching naught. The increasing pressure from bears has been confirmed by declining trading volume and the lack of power from buyers to push the rate higher.

However, we could see a long wick to the $7,600-$7,700 area before the upcoming fall.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,271 at press time.

ETH/USD

After recent sharp growth, Ethereum (ETH) is feeling much worse than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has dropped 1.72%.

Ethereum (ETH) is unlikely to continue its growth as bulls are already out of energy for further growth. The coin has formed a local height on the 4H chart and the price is about to fall. The Visible Range indicator confirms a lack of liquidity at current levels. As such, traders can expect a drop to the nearest zone at $160 in the nearest days.

Ethereum is trading at $168.48 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser on our list. It has lost 2.30% since yesterday. However, growth over the past week has amounted to almost 15%.

On the 4H chart, XRP is looking almost the same as Ethereum (ETH) in terms of technical analysis. It is becoming more and more difficult for bulls to push the rate higher. The Bollinger Band indicator also signals an upcoming decline. As such, buyers could take the coin to $0.20 followed by a decrease to $0.19 and further.

XRP is trading at $0.1987 at press time.