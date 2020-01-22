TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty in Market Continues

Original U.Today article

Which moves are expected for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has partially restored its position. Meanwhile, the altcoin market today is mixed. Some of the top 10 coins are located in the green zone, while others are in the red.

The key data below for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP indicate what's to come.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $157 602 979 990 $8 671,44 $24 584 873 246 0,23% Ethereum ETH $18 419 910 476 $168,40 $9 910 073 669 0,11% XRP XRP $10 305 414 349 $0,235952 $1 623 122 240 -0,19%

BTC/USD

The technical picture of Bitcoin (BTC) has not changed much since Monday. For a moment, there was an attempt to break the $8,550 level.

However, the downward movement under pressure from the bears fit into the framework of the current volatility and it was bought back quickly enough.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Skyrocketed to $14,000 Last Time This Indicator Turned Green - READ MORE

Over the past three days, local consolidation has formed. All in all, the strategy does not change, since for a longer time period, the trend has persisted and the line of least resistance is still directing upwards.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,649 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) quotes remain trading sideways. Based on an analysis of the trading activity of participants, it can be assumed that interest in purchases is held by small speculators, while large buyers still prefer to stay away.

On the hourly chart, the chief altcoin is likely to decline in the short-term. The line of the RSI indicator is going down, confirming the ongoing dominance of buyers. Regarding the nearest price forecast, traders might expect the coin to be located at around the $165.50 level.

Ethereum is trading at $166.96 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is trading without significant changes. After a rebound from the support level, quotes have remained sideways.

Even though XRP has continued a sideways trading trend for a few days, it will face a decline shortly. The rate of the coin has decreased by almost 2% over the last day. What is more, the MACD indicator has just switched to a bearish trend. Summing up, the more likely scenario is a drop to the closest support of $0.23.

XRP is trading at $0.2344 at press time.