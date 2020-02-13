TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Slight Correction Before Reaching New Heights

Original U.Today article

Is a correction the right time to buy back Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP?

February 13 has started with a slight correction for the cryptocurrency market. After Bitcoin (BTC) tried to retest $10,500, massive sales began pulling back most of the top 10 coins to their previous levels.

Take a look at the key information for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $184 348 302 819 $10 120,70 $45 804 167 066 -2,02% Ethereum ETH $28 583 303 539 $260,60 $25 027 024 878 1,88% XRP XRP $13 540 168 840 $0,309782 $5 346 537 288 4,59%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has tried to stay above $10,500 for the second time; however, sellers are very strong at that level. Respectively, they managed to correct the rate of the main crypto up to almost $10,000 in just over a few hours.

From a technical perspective, nothing critical has happened as the bullish trend has not been broken so far. As for the nearest price prediction, Bitcoin (BTC) might consolidate within the yellow range between $10,000 and $10,150 before going up.

If bears keep it below $10,000, the bullish scenario will be cancelled.

Bitcoin is trading at $10,105 at press time.

ETH/USD

The main altcoin has almost completely neglected the Bitcoin (BTC) dump. Moreover, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has even risen by almost 2% in the last day.

Even though Ethereum (ETH) is showing much better performance than Bitcoin (BTC), it is likely to face a correction faster than the main crypto. This is confirmed by the Relative Strength Index indicator that is already located in the overbought zone. All in all, the coin is about to decline to $250 in the nearest days.

Ethereum is trading at $263.97 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has not been affected at all by BTC's dump. Furthermore, its rate has jumped by 4.59% over the last 24 hours.

On the 4H chart, XRP is about to be corrected to confirm the long-term bullish wave. Otherwise, it may face a deep price drop. Respectively, the more likely scenario is a decrease to $0.30. In addition, the trading volume index keeps going down, confirming the upcoming correction.

XRP is trading at $0.3192 at press time.