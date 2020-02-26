TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Regular Correction or Prerequisite for Continued Decline?

Original U.Today article

Has the correction period already passed for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a decline in the cryptocurrency market. In most cases, while everything is happening as part of the correction, in a number of liquid instruments the trend has already become pronounced. Trade volumes have noticeably increased. The capitalization rate has decreased by 7.7% since Monday, and its current value is $261 Bln.

Take a look a the key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $168 734 849 787 $9 251,65 $45 323 806 846 -3,94% Ethereum ETH $26 299 601 396 $239,39 $22 810 140 265 -8,42% XRP XRP $10 679 031 619 $0,244095 $3 163 536 436 -8,31%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after a failed attempt to stay above $10,000. At the moment, the chief cryptocurrency has lost almost 4% in the last day.

Taking into account the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a descending channel. Based on the trading volume analysis, buyers may retest the top of the channel at around the $9,370 mark.

Must Read Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 12 Percent? Top Analyst Calls Its Safe Haven Status Into Question - READ MORE

However, the scenario for the upcoming days remains bearish and the $9,000 mark is likely to be broken by the end of February,

Bitcoin is trading at $9,186 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has dumped by 9.22% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum is already oversold on the daily time frame. Sellers are unable to push the price below the support zone. Moreover, there is a bullish divergence on the RSI indicator. As a more likely scenario, traders might expect a rollback to the closest liquidity zone of $240 by the end of the current month.

Ethereum is trading at $231.08 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser on our list. The rate of the third most popular coin has dropped by almost 10% in the past day.

XRP is also oversold, which could help cause a price pullback. On the daily chart, the coin touched the support line of the Bollinger Bank indicator. Potential short-term growth is also supported by the trading volume. In this case, there is a high chance of reaching $0.24 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.2350 at press time.