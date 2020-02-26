TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Regular Correction or Prerequisite for Continued Decline?

There is a decline in the cryptocurrency market. In most cases, while everything is happening as part of the correction, in a number of liquid instruments the trend has already become pronounced. Trade volumes have noticeably increased. The capitalization rate has decreased by 7.7% since Monday, and its current value is $261 Bln.
Take a look a the key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|
$168 734 849 787
|
$9 251,65
|
$45 323 806 846
|
-3,94%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|
$26 299 601 396
|
$239,39
|
$22 810 140 265
|
-8,42%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|
$10 679 031 619
|
$0,244095
|
$3 163 536 436
|
-8,31%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after a failed attempt to stay above $10,000. At the moment, the chief cryptocurrency has lost almost 4% in the last day.
Taking into account the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a descending channel. Based on the trading volume analysis, buyers may retest the top of the channel at around the $9,370 mark.
However, the scenario for the upcoming days remains bearish and the $9,000 mark is likely to be broken by the end of February,
Bitcoin is trading at $9,186 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is even more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has dumped by 9.22% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum is already oversold on the daily time frame. Sellers are unable to push the price below the support zone. Moreover, there is a bullish divergence on the RSI indicator. As a more likely scenario, traders might expect a rollback to the closest liquidity zone of $240 by the end of the current month.
Ethereum is trading at $231.08 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser on our list. The rate of the third most popular coin has dropped by almost 10% in the past day.
XRP is also oversold, which could help cause a price pullback. On the daily chart, the coin touched the support line of the Bollinger Bank indicator. Potential short-term growth is also supported by the trading volume. In this case, there is a high chance of reaching $0.24 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.2350 at press time.