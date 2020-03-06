TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Preparation for Bull Run or Continued Decline?

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or XRP rocket at the end of the current week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market has slowed down and most of the top 10 coins are located in a sideways trend. The only exception is Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has decreased by 0.72% in the past day.

Take a look at the key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $16,661,065,624 $9,126.70 $39,491,708,511 0.40% Ethereum ETH $26,007,794,396 $236.48 $18,386,520,502 2.27% XRP XRP $10,621,986,735 $0.242411 $2,347,793,600 1.18%

BTC/USD

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the green zone, its growth has been much weaker compared to other altcoins. The rate of the leading crypto has risen by only 0.75% in the past day.

On the 4H timeframe, after correcting from the $9,178 level, immediate support is at $9,000. The main scenario is continued growth to the $9,428 mark. To do this, buyers need to pass $9,178.

The critical level, which could cancel current growth, is $8,800- $8,900. Currently, indications are mostly for continued growth as both the MACD indicator and the trading volume index show positive dynamics.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,164 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is ahead of most of the coins. Its rate has increased by almost 3% in the past 24 hours.

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has not yet reached its local peak. The Relative Strength Index indicator is approaching the overbought zone. Moreover, the current price rise is accompanied by increasing trading volume, which is a positive sign. In this case, it is likely it will cross the nearest resistance, at the $240-$242 zone, within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $239.45 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has broken out from the accumulation phase and is about to continue its bullish wave. The rate of the coin has increased by 1.90% in the past day.

XRP has found support at the main line of the Bollinger Band indicator. The chances of a rise are also supported by high buying trading volume. Traders can expect to cross the closest resistance level at the $0.25 mark by the end of the current week.

XRP is trading at $0.2457 at press time.