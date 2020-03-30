TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — One More Growth Attempt?

Original U.Today article

Will the current growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP be a rollback followed by a continued rise?

The last week of March has started positively for the cryptocurrency market. The bounce-back of Bitcoin (BTC) has affected other coins that have followed the main crypto.

Take a look at the key data of the top 3 coins.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $115 461 370 507 $6,311.04 $34 736 668 667 2.93% Ethereum ETH $14 598 206 056 $132.34 $11 367 110 690 2.54% XRP XRP $7 594 181 891 $0.172848 $2 211 679 927 0.33%

BTC/USD

Our most recent Bitcoin (BTC) forecast remains relevant as the chief crypto has now bounced off the $5,800 level. In terms of daily price action, the rate of the coin has increased by almost 3% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed a rising channel. The coin has returned to its March 28 value where the crucial resistance at $6,400 is located. Even though the main crypto has gained almost $500 since yesterday, ongoing growth might continue.

Based on the Visible range indicator, there is huge liquidity near the $6,600-$6,800 zone. In this regard, the nearest scenario is a rise to these levels.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,340 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The second most popular crypto has risen by 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

Although the price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased since yesterday, even the short-term bullish trend has not yet begun. The sideways trend has continued since March 20 and there are no signals for growth. Moreover, the trading volume remains low, confirming the absence of buyers on the market. Summing up, Ethereum (ETH) is about to settle in the $130-$140 range.

Ethereum is trading at $132.62 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the smallest gainer from our list. Its rate has risen by only 0.33% in the past day.

Despite relatively small growth, XRP has positive short-term price dynamics. Based on the recent trading volume, there is a huge buyer presence, which is confirmed by the MACD indicator. Respectively, it may reach the closest resistance at $0.18 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.1729 at press time.