Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — One More Growth Attempt?

Price Predictions
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 14:25
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    Will the current growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP be a rollback followed by a continued rise?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last week of March has started positively for the cryptocurrency market. The bounce-back of Bitcoin (BTC) has affected other coins that have followed the main crypto.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstat

Take a look at the key data of the top 3 coins.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$115 461 370 507

$6,311.04

$34 736 668 667

2.93%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 598 206 056

$132.34

$11 367 110 690

2.54%

XRP

XRP

$7 594 181 891

$0.172848

$2 211 679 927

0.33%

BTC/USD 

Our most recent Bitcoin (BTC) forecast remains relevant as the chief crypto has now bounced off the $5,800 level. In terms of daily price action, the rate of the coin has increased by almost 3% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed a rising channel. The coin has returned to its March 28 value where the crucial resistance at $6,400 is located. Even though the main crypto has gained almost $500 since yesterday, ongoing growth might continue.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prints 'Ugly' Weekly Candle, but All Is Not Lost for Bulls - READ MORE

Based on the Visible range indicator, there is huge liquidity near the $6,600-$6,800 zone. In this regard, the nearest scenario is a rise to these levels.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,340 at press time.

ETH/USD 

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The second most popular crypto has risen by 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Although the price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased since yesterday, even the short-term bullish trend has not yet begun. The sideways trend has continued since March 20 and there are no signals for growth. Moreover, the trading volume remains low, confirming the absence of buyers on the market. Summing up, Ethereum (ETH) is about to settle in the $130-$140 range.

Ethereum is trading at $132.62 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the smallest gainer from our list. Its rate has risen by only 0.33% in the past day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite relatively small growth, XRP has positive short-term price dynamics. Based on the recent trading volume, there is a huge buyer presence, which is confirmed by the MACD indicator. Respectively, it may reach the closest resistance at $0.18 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.1729 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

