TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Major Crypto Faces Deep Correction

U.Today Original Article

Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP fall deeper than their current levels?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The last workday of the week started with bearish dominance for the top 10 coins. All of them are in the red zone, while the main loser is the recent top gainer Bitcoin SV (BSV), whose rate has dropped by 11.19% over the past day.

Get acquainted with the important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $126 914 731 446 $6,929.14 $39 951 429 307 -5.05% Ethereum ETH $17 628 816 457 $159.59 $16 443 835 179 -6.95% XRP XRP $8 315 657 335 $0.189083 $1 897 214 104 -5.16%

BTC/USD

On the daily timeframe, from March 13, Bitcoin (BTC) showed a confident recovery. There was serious resistance at $7,459, from which the decline began.

The current decline is accompanied by low volumes. The key range that customers need, to stay on the daily timeframe, is the $6,462-$6,800 zone.

In the near future, Bitcoin (BTC) will test this range. After the reaction from buyers in this zone, it will be possible to talk about further movements of the main crypto.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,905 at press time.

ETH/USD

Our most recent Ethereum (ETH) price prediction has justified itself. The chief altcoin has even dropped below the expected $160 level.

Even though the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by more than 7% over the past 24 hours, the current level is not the bottom of the ongoing decline. The RSI indicator has not even moved closer to the oversold zone. In addition, the bottom of the rising channel also has not been tested yet. In this case, the nearest support zone is $147.

Ethereum is trading at $158.01 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost much less compared to Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has decreased by 5.68% over the past day.

In terms of the price forecast, XRP is more bearish than Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). There is no liquidity at current levels and the trading volume continues dropping. A likely scenario would be finding support at $0.18, where the price could stop for a bit.

XRP is trading at $0.1884 at press time.