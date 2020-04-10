U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Major Crypto Faces Deep Correction

Price Predictions
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 14:29
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP fall deeper than their current levels?
The last workday of the week started with bearish dominance for the top 10 coins. All of them are in the red zone, while the main loser is the recent top gainer Bitcoin SV (BSV), whose rate has dropped by 11.19% over the past day.

Get acquainted with the important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$126 914 731 446

$6,929.14

$39 951 429 307

-5.05%

Ethereum

ETH

$17 628 816 457

$159.59

$16 443 835 179

-6.95%

XRP

XRP

$8 315 657 335

$0.189083

$1 897 214 104

-5.16%

BTC/USD 

On the daily timeframe, from March 13, Bitcoin (BTC) showed a confident recovery. There was serious resistance at $7,459, from which the decline began.

The current decline is accompanied by low volumes. The key range that customers need, to stay on the daily timeframe, is the $6,462-$6,800 zone.

In the near future, Bitcoin (BTC) will test this range. After the reaction from buyers in this zone, it will be possible to talk about further movements of the main crypto.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,905 at press time.

ETH/USD 

Our most recent Ethereum (ETH) price prediction has justified itself. The chief altcoin has even dropped below the expected $160 level.

Even though the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by more than 7% over the past 24 hours, the current level is not the bottom of the ongoing decline. The RSI indicator has not even moved closer to the oversold zone. In addition, the bottom of the rising channel also has not been tested yet. In this case, the nearest support zone is $147.

Ethereum is trading at $158.01 at press time.

XRP/USD 

XRP has lost much less compared to Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has decreased by 5.68% over the past day.

 

In terms of the price forecast, XRP is more bearish than Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). There is no liquidity at current levels and the trading volume continues dropping. A likely scenario would be finding support at $0.18, where the price could stop for a bit.

XRP is trading at $0.1884 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

