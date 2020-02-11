TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Correction Passed Before $10,500?

Has the local correction passed for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

The cryptocurrency market is facing a fast revival after Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $10,000 mark. At the moment, most of the altcoins are in the green zone. The only exception to the rule is Tezos (XTZ), whose rate has declined by 0.55% over the last day.

Top 10 coins

Below is the key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $179 575 392 038 $9 860,50 $34 070 555 858 0,19% Ethereum ETH $24 514 750 757 $223,56 $14 380 624 004 1,56% XRP XRP $11 911 001 960 $0,272509 $2 094 231 370 0,30%

BTC/USD

Above the $10,000 psychological level, Bitcoin (BTC) soared on the massive Marubozu candle, which is characterized by either small shadows or the complete absence of shadows. This pattern indicates a clear predominance of buyers in the market.

However, the bullish candle was followed by a bearish takeover. Such a sharp change in mood after a rather long rally indicates a high probability of a continuation of the downward correction.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

The fall is likely to continue to the $9,586 level, corresponding to a maximum on November 4. If this level does not stand under the pressure of the bears, the next stop will be the

$9,075-$9,188 range, covering a minimum of February 4 and a maximum of January 19, respectively.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,866 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has been one of the main losers in the ongoing correction. However, its rate has already surpassed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) and makes up 1.56%

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The short-term scenario is bearish for the chief altcoin. However, before a correction starts, Ethereum (ETH) might retest the $230 level. Then, a more profound decline to around $220 will begin.

Ethereum is trading at $224.20 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has dropped by 0.06%

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

In terms of the short-term price forecast, XRP is already facing a correction before one more bullish wave starts. In this case, the bottom of the local decline might be the support level at $0.2650. What is more, the lines of the MACD indicator are moving downward, confirming the price decrease.

XRP is trading at $0.2727 at press time.