TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Short-Term Rise Terminated?

Analyzing the strength of the bears to withstand the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

The cryptocurrency market is neglecting any rollbacks on its journey. All top 10 coins reamain in the green zone, as it was yesterday. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the only exception to the rule. Its rate has declined by almost 1% over the last day.

BTC/USD

Tonight, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the psychological level of $9,000.

The morning maxim is set in the region of the $9,150 mark. If one looks at the 6H chart, the Stoch RSI indicator lines are off scale in the overbought zone. To continue the growth, a rollback and some consolidation of the price are necessary.

If bulls can no longer increase the volume, then the price will roll back to the area of $8,900. After short-term consolidation, growth might continue to around the $9,550 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,045 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, in the morning, the price of ether fell back to the level of average prices, but in the afternoon, buyers were able to restore their lost positions and consolidated above the $168 level.

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) is forming a bearish divergence. What is more, the trading volume index is going down which means that buyers are becoming weaker. In this case, a more likely scenario is a rollback to $165, followed by upcoming price growth.

Ethereum is trading at $172.06 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the top growing altcoins today. Its rate has risen by 3.65% over the last day.

Despite growth, XRP is likely to face a short-term correction soon as it is also overbought. To move the price higher, buyers need to face a decline that might drop the coin to around the $0.2320 level. If bulls hold that point, ongoing growth remains possible.

XRP is trading at $0.24 at press time.