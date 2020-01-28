Back
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Short-Term Rise Terminated?

📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    Analyzing the strength of the bears to withstand the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is neglecting any rollbacks on its journey. All top 10 coins reamain in the green zone, as it was yesterday. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the only exception to the rule. Its rate has declined by almost 1% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

 

BTC/USD 

Tonight, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the psychological level of $9,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The morning maxim is set in the region of the $9,150 mark. If one looks at the 6H chart, the Stoch RSI indicator lines are off scale in the overbought zone. To continue the growth, a rollback and some consolidation of the price are necessary.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Expected to Make 'Extra Bullish' Move. CZ Says It's Time to Unfollow Bears - READ MORE

If bulls can no longer increase the volume, then the price will roll back to the area of $8,900. After short-term consolidation, growth might continue to around the $9,550 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,045 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, in the morning, the price of ether fell back to the level of average prices, but in the afternoon, buyers were able to restore their lost positions and consolidated above the $168 level.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) is forming a bearish divergence. What is more, the trading volume index is going down which means that buyers are becoming weaker. In this case, a more likely scenario is a rollback to $165, followed by upcoming price growth.

Ethereum is trading at $172.06 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the top growing altcoins today. Its rate has risen by 3.65% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite growth, XRP is likely to face a short-term correction soon as it is also overbought. To move the price higher, buyers need to face a decline that might drop the coin to around the $0.2320 level. If bulls hold that point, ongoing growth remains possible.

XRP is trading at $0.24 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles

XRP Tax Refunds Become Available for All American Taxpayers

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    More than 141 mln US taxpayers can now receive their tax refunds in XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Tax service provider Refundo has just made an announcement about allowing its customer to receive state or federal tax refunds in XRP, Ethereum (ETH), or Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the company's press release states.    

Before the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies were added to the service, Bitcoin had been the only option for 141 million American taxpayers who wanted to dabble in crypto. Refundo introduced its CoinRT product that allows receiving taxes in BTC back in May 2019 after forming a partnership with leading crypto-oriented payment processor BitPay. 

Must Read
Lost Money on Crypto? Here's How to Recoup at Tax Time - READ MORE

The modus operandi of CoinRT is very simple. One has to create a unique account and prepare his or her tax returns to later e-file them with the IRS. After receiving tax refunds from the agency, CoinRT will convert them into your preferred crypto and send it directly to your designated wallet.

This level of convenience comes at a price — Refundo customers are required to pay a flat fee of $34.95.       

Must Read
Bitcoin Now Accepted for Tax Payments in This Canadian Town - READ MORE

Roger Chinchilla, CEO at Refundo, says that this allows their customers to access refunds "in a seamless manner."

 “We love new technology and we’re always looking for opportunities to help our customers get access to their tax refund in a seamless manner and however they see fit,” she said in a statement. 

In the future, Refundo plans to introduce support for additional cryptocurrencies.  

 
#Ripple News #Ethereum News #Bitcoin Cash News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles