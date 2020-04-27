TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Growth Ended for Major Coins?

U.Today Original Article

Are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP ready for the upcoming decline?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The new week has started with a bearish mood as some coins from the top 10 list have switched to the red zone. Respectively, neither bulls nor bears control the current situation on the cryptocurrency market.

Take a glance at the key statistics of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $141 948 531 070 $7 736.42 $37 313 278 891 0.46% Ethereum ETH $21 709 041 003 $196.12 $19 410 241 912 -1.21% XRP XRP $8 729 702 880 $0.197999 $1 860 034 452 0.29%

BTC/USD

Trading in the range of $7,388 - $7,610 for Bitcoin (BTC) ended with a continuation of upward movement. A key support level is at $7,555.

This level is the upper limit of the previous trading and the accumulation zone along the volume profile. In this trade, buyers gained some positions.

This means that, at the moment, the main scenario is continued growth to the $7,969- $8,200 levels. Another event that might affect further growth of the main crypto is the upcoming halving as more and more people are searching for on the Internet.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,687 at press time.

ETH/USD

Our last Ethereum (ETH) price prediction has come true as the price has reached the $200 mark on some exchanges. However, the correction phase has already started as the altcoin has lost 0.72% of its price over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has formed a Wedge pattern on the 4H time frame. It is a reversal figure that confirms the end of the short-term rise. In addition, there is almost no liquidity at current levels for buyers to push the rate higher. In this case, the most likely scenario is a decline to the closest support at $180. It is the first zone before sellers go to $160 and even below.

Ethereum is trading at $193.89 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is falling more slowly than Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has lost 0.17% over the past day.

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) patterns. The Wedge pattern has also been formed on the 4H chart, having confirmed the upcoming price drop. Moreover, there is a bearish divergence on the RSI indicator. All in all, one might expect the decline to the nearest support at $0.19 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.1959 at press time.