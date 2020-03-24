TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Bullish Breakout Started?

Original U.Today article

Expecting one more correction before sharp growth in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction phase of the cryptocurrency market has finished and the top 10 coins have recovered their growth. XRP and EOS have risen less than 10% since yesterday.

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is as follows.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $122 449 002 911 $6,696.87 $53 022 368 771 15.29% Ethereum ETH $15 396 982 896 $139.68 $16 066 630 850 13.68% XRP XRP $7 093 277 564 $0.161790 $2 328 897 876 8.44%

BTC/USD

After a slight correction to the $5,800 area, bulls have seized the initiative and managed to hold above $6,000 and even $6,500. Current growth has amounted to 15.29% since yesterday.

Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed the roll back from the fall to $3,600 and reaching the crucial mark of $7,000 is about to happen. On the 4H chart, the chief cryptocurrency could even reach $6,900 on some exchanges.

The ongoing growth has not been canceled, but a slight correction is about to occur as the coin is already overbought on small time frames. In this case, traders can expect Bitcoin (BTC) at $6,200-$6,400 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,632 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less positive dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). However, the leading altcoin is following the general trend, showing 13.68% growth over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) is forming a bearish divergence on the 4H chart. The RSI indicator is going down, suggesting a short-term decline before continued growth. From a technical perspective, the main altcoin has shown similar trading patterns as Bitcoin (BTC) in recent days. The nearest support that Ethereum (ETH) might reach is around the $135 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $138.69 at press time

XRP/USD

As it was before, XRP is growing more slowly than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the rising market. The rate of the third most popular crypto has increased by 8.44%.

The rising trading volume of XRP confirms the ongoing bullish mood. Applying the Fibonacci retracement to the chart, the nearest resistance is located at the $0.18 mark, which corresponds to 61.8%. If volume remains high, the coin will reach the aforementioned level by the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.1628 at press time.