Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Bullish Breakout Started?

📈 Price Predictions
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:39
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    Expecting one more correction before sharp growth in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction phase of the cryptocurrency market has finished and the top 10 coins have recovered their growth. XRP and EOS have risen less than 10% since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is as follows.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$122 449 002 911

$6,696.87

$53 022 368 771

15.29%

Ethereum

ETH

$15 396 982 896

$139.68

$16 066 630 850

13.68%

XRP

XRP

$7 093 277 564

$0.161790

$2 328 897 876

8.44%

BTC/USD 

After a slight correction to the $5,800 area, bulls have seized the initiative and managed to hold above $6,000 and even $6,500. Current growth has amounted to 15.29% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed the roll back from the fall to $3,600 and reaching the crucial mark of $7,000 is about to happen. On the 4H chart, the chief cryptocurrency could even reach $6,900 on some exchanges.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

The ongoing growth has not been canceled, but a slight correction is about to occur as the coin is already overbought on small time frames. In this case, traders can expect Bitcoin (BTC) at $6,200-$6,400 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,632 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less positive dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). However, the leading altcoin is following the general trend, showing 13.68% growth over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is forming a bearish divergence on the 4H chart. The RSI indicator is going down, suggesting a short-term decline before continued growth. From a technical perspective, the main altcoin has shown similar trading patterns as Bitcoin (BTC) in recent days. The nearest support that Ethereum (ETH) might reach is around the $135 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $138.69 at press time

XRP/USD

As it was before, XRP is growing more slowly than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the rising market. The rate of the third most popular crypto has increased by 8.44%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The rising trading volume of XRP confirms the ongoing bullish mood. Applying the Fibonacci retracement to the chart, the nearest resistance is located at the $0.18 mark, which corresponds to 61.8%. If volume remains high, the coin will reach the aforementioned level by the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.1628 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?
Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Now Revealed by Mike Novogratz

Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Now Revealed by Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff

Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has Bullish Breakout Started?

📈 Price Predictions
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:39
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    Expecting one more correction before sharp growth in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction phase of the cryptocurrency market has finished and the top 10 coins have recovered their growth. XRP and EOS have risen less than 10% since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is as follows.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$122 449 002 911

$6,696.87

$53 022 368 771

15.29%

Ethereum

ETH

$15 396 982 896

$139.68

$16 066 630 850

13.68%

XRP

XRP

$7 093 277 564

$0.161790

$2 328 897 876

8.44%

BTC/USD 

After a slight correction to the $5,800 area, bulls have seized the initiative and managed to hold above $6,000 and even $6,500. Current growth has amounted to 15.29% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed the roll back from the fall to $3,600 and reaching the crucial mark of $7,000 is about to happen. On the 4H chart, the chief cryptocurrency could even reach $6,900 on some exchanges.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

The ongoing growth has not been canceled, but a slight correction is about to occur as the coin is already overbought on small time frames. In this case, traders can expect Bitcoin (BTC) at $6,200-$6,400 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,632 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less positive dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). However, the leading altcoin is following the general trend, showing 13.68% growth over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is forming a bearish divergence on the 4H chart. The RSI indicator is going down, suggesting a short-term decline before continued growth. From a technical perspective, the main altcoin has shown similar trading patterns as Bitcoin (BTC) in recent days. The nearest support that Ethereum (ETH) might reach is around the $135 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $138.69 at press time

XRP/USD

As it was before, XRP is growing more slowly than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the rising market. The rate of the third most popular crypto has increased by 8.44%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The rising trading volume of XRP confirms the ongoing bullish mood. Applying the Fibonacci retracement to the chart, the nearest resistance is located at the $0.18 mark, which corresponds to 61.8%. If volume remains high, the coin will reach the aforementioned level by the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.1628 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?
Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Now Revealed by Mike Novogratz

Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Now Revealed by Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff

Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Make New High: Peter Schiff