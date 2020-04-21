TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Global Tensions Cause Bearish Mood

U.Today Original Article

Has the short-term bearish cycle of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP begun?

The negative mood on the traditional market has affected the cryptocurrency industry as bearish sentiments have returned. All assets are in the red zone, while the top gainer is Binance Coin (BNB). Its rate has dropped by almost 5%.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $125 498 558 688 $6 843.82 $36 506 948 061 -2.33% Ethereum ETH $18 949 188 194 $171.32 $19 625 654 880 -3.48% XRP XRP $8 100 016 141 $0.183717 $2 131 137 018 -2.28%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) again failed to hold above the psychologically important mark of $7,000. Over the current day, from a Sunday high in the region of $7,300, the asset fell to $6,757, after which it found support in the area of the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) near $6,800.

On the daily chart, the bearish short-term mood is becoming more and more visible as trading volume keeps dropping.

What is more, the candles have long wicks, which is a signal of an upcoming sharp price decrease. In this case, traders can expect the main crypto to trade at the closest support at $6,400 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,831 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is more affected by the market mood. Respectively, its rate is dropping faster than Bitcoin. The decline over the past day has amounted to 3.59%.

Ethereum (ETH) is moving to the nearest important zone at $160 where most of the liquidity is concentrated. In case the chief altcoin touches this area, it will retest the lower bottom of the rising channel. The aforementioned level might be reached by the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $170.58 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is doing much better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Its rate has declined by only 2.88% over the past day.

Currently, XRP is trading within a sideways range between the resistance at $0.1968 and the support at $0.1771. Most likely, traders can expect a move to the support line soon. If XRP breaks passed it and holds below it, the next vital zone is $0.17.

XRP is trading at $0.1829 at press time.