TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 14:13
Denys Serhiichuk
Have bulls seized the initiative to take Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP to new support levels?
Bears could not seize the initiative in the short-term. Respectively, the top 10 coins have returned to the green zone. Altcoins are showing much better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). 

Take a look at the key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$128 756 955 858

$7,025.06

$42 925 753 361

4.86%

Ethereum

ETH

$18 781 190 274

$169.90

$20 630 476 966

9.56%

XRP

XRP

$8 354 401 253

$0.189557

$2 463 995 832

3.98%

BTC/USD

Our last Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction has justified itself as the price touched the local bottom of $6,500, followed by a fast bounce off that today.

On the 12H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has absorbed the recent candles, having confirmed the short-term bullish trend. Currently, it is important to look at the $7,250 level.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks $7,000 as $2,000 Stimulus Check News Spreads

If it manages to break this level and hold above it, the next targets will be $7,400 and $7,600. Furthermore, the trading volume is quite high, with enough to push the price higher.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,052 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing an even better price mood than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the second most popular coin has blasted by 8.86% since yesterday.

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) is targeting the $180 region. Resistance may be broken within the next days as the bullish mood has been confirmed by rising volume. In addition, the lines of the Bollinger Band indicator are rising.

Ethereum is trading at $170.37 at press time.

XRP/USD

As usually happens during growth, XRP is showing the worst price dynamics of all of the coins on our list. It has risen by only 3.42% over the past 24 hours.

XRP is also being dominated by bulls as its growth has also been accompanied by increasing trading volume. Moreover, the MACD indicator has just entered the green zone on the 4H chart. Most likely, traders can expect the coin to reach $0.1950 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.1901 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

