TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Bulls Trying to Recover Lost Positions

Price Predictions
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 14:18
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP hold their growth?
The cryptocurrency market has started the new week on a positive note. All of the top 10 coins are trading in the green zone. Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer among them all, having risen by almost 10%.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$130 615 984 671

$7,134.22

$39 749 427 540

5.20%

Ethereum

ETH

$17 222 491 330

$155.99

$15 928 237 358

9.07%

XRP

XRP

$8 258 108 694

$0.187959

$2 087 526 850

5.06%

BTC/USD

On the 4H timeframe, Bitcoin (BTC) is not in danger of downward movement. The main hypothesis at the moment is continued growth to the $7,700- $7,800 levels. With a breakdown at $7,200, there will be almost no doubts about this movement. Growth could be rapid, due to liquidation of short positions.

Such a scenario might not unfold only if there is a breakdown at the previous accumulation zone, which is at around $6,700. In such a case, we could possibly see a decrease to $6,000- $6,200.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,147 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) іs the top gainer from our list. The price of the chief altcoin has rocketed by 9.92% since yesterday.

Even though Ethereum (ETH) has blasted up to 10%, the short-term prospects are bearish. The growth is not accompanied by trading volume and there is no liquidity to push the rate higher. Moreover, the RSI indicator is already located in the overbought area. In this case, a rollback to the closest support area of $130-$140 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $158.47 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is almost copying the trading patterns of Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by 6.2% over the past 24 hours.

The bearish scenario is prevailing over the bullish one here. XRP is sitting within the tapering triangle on the 4H chart which means ongoing bear pressure.

Furthermore, the trading volume is low so buyers could push the rate to new heights. All in all, traders can expect a drop to $0.18 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.19 at press time.

 

