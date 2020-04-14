TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Bullish Scenario Coming to Naught

U.Today Original Article

Has the bullish mood of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP passed?

The recent bearish mood on the cryptocurrency market has changed to short-term bullish tendencies. All of the top 10 coins are being dominated by bulls. Binance Coin (BNB) remains as the biggest gainer.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is as follows.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $125 544 558 823 $6,851.25 $33 441 763 535 2.43% Ethereum ETH $17 367 947 294 $157.15 $14 154 331 017 3% XRP XRP $8 208 469 245 $0.186246 $1 893 772 536 2.02%

BTC/USD

Even though the bearish trend is prevailing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to come back to the crucial $7,000 zone. Its growth over the past 24 hours has amounted to 2.66%.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the support zone at $6,600. Before the main crypto falls below $6,500 it might test the $7,000-$7,050 level.

In case it breaks this and holds above it, the bearish scenario will not be relevant anymore. However, a more likely forecast is a false breakout of the resistance and a drop to the support at $6,600 and below.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,893 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen faster than Bitcoin (BTC). The main altcoin was able to gain 3.40% over the past day.

The short-term rise of Ethereum (ETH) is coming to an end and its upcoming drop will be faster than the rise. According to the chart, one can notice the bearish divergence. In addition, the trading volume keeps declining, suggesting the absence of buyers. In this case, the current rise might finish at the mark around $161.

Ethereum is trading at $158.38 at press time.

XRP/USD

If a few days ago, XRP was the top gainer, today it is the main loser from our list. The rate of the coin has increased by only 1.53%.

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are trying to reach their resistance zones, XRP has already started its downtrend. The coin has remained within the Triangle pattern on the 4H time frame and is about to decline. The nearest support is $0.18 where most of the liquidity is concentrated.

XRP is trading at $0.1868 at press time.