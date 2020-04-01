TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Bears Giving No Chance to Bulls

U.Today Original Article

When will bears roll back the rates of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Slowly but surely, the cryptocurrency market is going down. Most of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. Bitcoin (BTC) has appeared as the main loser from the list.

Here is the important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $114 920 066 999 $6 280.14 $33 404 602 187 -2.19% Ethereum ETH $14 627 321 418 $132.57 $10 977 985 444 0.04% XRP XRP $7 640 731 923 $0.173907 $2 060 363 451 -0.01%

BTC/USD

Our Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast from yesterday has already come true as the price has almost reached the $6,170-$6,190 zone. Overall, the rate of the main crypto has declined by 2.19% over the past day.

Bitcoin (BTC) has not managed to hold above $6,500, having canceled the short-term growth. The trading volume continues dropping, confirming the absence of buyers.

In this case, the first stop of the upcoming price drop is $5,800 where huge liquidity is located.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,320 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has shown slightly better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has even strengthened over the past day by 0.04%.

However, the short-term forecast remains bearish. A failure to hold near the $135 zone has weakened bulls and bears have seized the initiative again. As a more likely scenario, Ethereum (ETH) is about to retest the support line of the rising channel in the $125-$126 range.

Ethereum is trading at $131.40 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has also declined by a relatively small percentage. The drop has amounted to 0.01% over the past 24 hours.

XRP is no exception to the rule and the upcoming drop is about to happen very soon. In terms of technical analysis, the coin is located within a Wedge pattern on the daily chart, which is usually a bearish signal. Summing up, there are good chances for XRP to reach $0.15 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.1723 at press time.