TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Bearish Sentiments Becoming More Visible

Original U.Today article

Can we expect continued growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP this week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The most liquid instruments of the cryptocurrency market since Friday have shown mainly lateral dynamics against the background of a neutral news flow. The main market indicator added 0.7% and, at the moment, its value is $283 Bln.

The key information for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $178 841 328 220 $9 807,71 $40 158 237 954 -0,61% Ethereum ETH $29 792 461 186 $271,25 $19 562 307 640 0,25% XRP XRP $12 040 743 074 $0,275221 $2 362 901 431 -2,31%

BTC/USD

Monday has started with a decline of Bitcoin (BTC). The main crypto dumped from $10,000 to $9,600 within just a few minutes.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin is still facing a bearish mood as a result of the recent dump. However, sellers are losing their strength to push the rate below current levels.

Must Read Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallying Above $10,000, Things Still Look Great for Bears - READ MORE

Also, long bearish wicks are a reason bulls could push it back to the crucial $10,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,787 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) remains flat. Since Friday, the coin's quotes have not changed.

Ethereum (ETH) is accumulating efforts to continue its bull run. The main altcoin bounced off the $265 level, showing the strength of buyers. Moreover, the lines of the MACD indicator also confirm bullish sentiments. In this scenario, buyers have great chances at getting the price to $280 by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $271.13 at press time.

XRP/USD

After the XRP quotes dropped below the blue trend line, confirming the assumption that the coin remains weak relative to other cryptocurrency market instruments under consideration, nothing new has happened here. Lateral movement is noted.

At the same time, on a larger time frame, you can see the technical 'Head and Shoulders' figure that has formed over the past month, which will finally take shape if it moves below the $0.264 price per coin.

XRP is trading at $0.2742 at press time.