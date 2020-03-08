TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Back or Just Slight Correction?

Original U.Today article

Should we be expecting a bounce back from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the weekend has been bearish for the whole cryptocurrency market. Recent gainer Tezos (XTZ) is the top loser today. Its rate has dropped by more than 10% in the past day.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $158 918 178 081 $8 703.06 $36 797 910 674 -4.99% Ethereum ETH $24 881 486 053 $226.17 $19 893 401 205 -8.04% XRP XRP $10 047 819 384 $0.229308 $2 151 319 254 -5.79%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to stay above $9,200, followed by numerous selling orders. As a result, the rate of the main crypto has fallen by 4.91% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the chief coin is already located in the oversold area. From a technical point of view, if buyers can overcome the $8,750 level, reaching the next area of $8,800 is just a matter of time from a short-term perspective. Overall, bearish sentiments are coming to an end and there are chances that Bitcoin (BTC) will trade above $8,800 in the first days of the upcoming week.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,687 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is facing a much more profound decline than Bitcoin (ETH). The price of the chief crypto has dropped by 7.16% in the past day.

The coin has bounced off the support line of the Bollinger Band indicator, having confirmed bullish sentiments. In this case, the nearest scenario is short-term growth to the closest resistance at $235. It will likely reach said level next week.

Ethereum is trading at $225.55 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of the third most popular coin has dropped by 5.45% since yesterday. However, the rise over the past week has constituted around 2%.

According to the chart, XRP is looking bearish, from a short-term perspective. The lines of the MACD indicator are moving downward, suggesting continued decline. Moreover, based on the trading volume analysis, there are active buyers. Summing up, XRP should reach $0.22 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.2279 at press time.