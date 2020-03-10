Back
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?

📈 Price Predictions
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 14:38
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is recovering slightly from the huge recent dump. At the moment, all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP are below.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$148 526 842 171

$8 132.42

$42 773 178 900

3.80%

Ethereum

ETH

$22 595 234 692

$205.34

$20 429 317 488

0.72%

XRP

XRP

$9 410 239 796

$0.214757

$2 467 148 906

3.29%

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the crucial $8,000 level. The rate of the chief crypto has increased by 3.7% in the past day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

According to the chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is forming a curve pattern. Based on recent trading volume, there were lots of buy orders at around the $7,700 level.

Respectively, there are few chances for Bitcoin (BTC) to return to that level. Traders can expect a rise to $8,250, the next vital obstacle for bulls.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,087 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The price of the chief altcoin has increased by only 0.36% over the past day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

In continuation with the slight growth, Ethereum (ETH) will be dominated by bulls in the short-term. Based on trading volume analysis, buyers are strong enough. In this case, the nearest resistance is located in the $210 area. If the market remains in a positive trend, it may reach that level by the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $203.67 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is doing the best compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by almost 4% in the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Although XRP has risen a lot today, its current level is not the local peak. From a technical perspective, buyers have enough power to push XRP to $0.22, which serves as the closest resistance level. Trading volume is high and the main lines of the Bollinger Band indicator are also located in that area.

XRP is trading at $0.2134 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

