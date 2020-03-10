TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?

Original U.Today article

Have Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP recovered from the price dump?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is recovering slightly from the huge recent dump. At the moment, all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

The important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP are below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $148 526 842 171 $8 132.42 $42 773 178 900 3.80% Ethereum ETH $22 595 234 692 $205.34 $20 429 317 488 0.72% XRP XRP $9 410 239 796 $0.214757 $2 467 148 906 3.29%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the crucial $8,000 level. The rate of the chief crypto has increased by 3.7% in the past day.

According to the chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is forming a curve pattern. Based on recent trading volume, there were lots of buy orders at around the $7,700 level.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target - READ MORE

Respectively, there are few chances for Bitcoin (BTC) to return to that level. Traders can expect a rise to $8,250, the next vital obstacle for bulls.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,087 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The price of the chief altcoin has increased by only 0.36% over the past day.

In continuation with the slight growth, Ethereum (ETH) will be dominated by bulls in the short-term. Based on trading volume analysis, buyers are strong enough. In this case, the nearest resistance is located in the $210 area. If the market remains in a positive trend, it may reach that level by the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $203.67 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is doing the best compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by almost 4% in the past 24 hours.

Although XRP has risen a lot today, its current level is not the local peak. From a technical perspective, buyers have enough power to push XRP to $0.22, which serves as the closest resistance level. Trading volume is high and the main lines of the Bollinger Band indicator are also located in that area.

XRP is trading at $0.2134 at press time.