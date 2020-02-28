TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Any Patterns Signalling End of Decline?

Original U.Today article

Has the long correction wave finally finished for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin, as well as the whole crypto market, keeps falling. Every top-10 coin remains in the red zone while Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the biggest loser of them all.

The main parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are as follows.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $157 014 693 181 $8 607,28 $42 249 648 317 -4,81% Ethereum ETH $24 460 925 631 $222,60 $22 684 837 104 -6,78% XRP XRP $10 328 104 180 $0,236074 $2 645 533 611 -4,56%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its ongoing decline. The rate of the main crypto has fallen by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

According to the chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has found support around the $8,500 zone. First of all, This is confirmed by the high buying volume in that area.

Moreover, the Bollinger Band indicator is showing a bounceback from the current levels to the $9,000 zone. In this case, there are high chances of seeing Bitcoin (BTC) break $9,200 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,675 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more bearish than the main crypto. The chief altcoin has gone down by 6.78% in the past day.

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking similar to Bitcoin (BTC). It touched the local bottom in the range between $8,200-$8,225. The trading volume is also high, meaning that the coin is about to come back to $230 in the nearest days.

Ethereum is trading at $223.19 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the smallest loser as the coin has dropped by 4.56% in the past day which is much less than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

On the 4H chart, XRP is much more bullish than other top coins. Taking into account the ongoing correction of the whole crypto market, the coin is not being dumped which means that the long-term scenario is bullish. In terms of the nearest price prediction, there is a high probability of a sideways trend in the range between $0.2450 and $0.25 as the MACD indicator is still under buyers' control.

XRP is trading at $0.2338 at press time.