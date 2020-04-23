TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Any Chance of Holding Above Vital Resistance?

U.Today Original Article

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Cryptocurrencies are continuing to adjust without any strong movement from any specific party. Many assets are squeezed under the “Triangle” model, which is indicative of a maximum decrease in volatility. The breaking of such a pattern can provoke strong movement towards a breakdown.

Take a look at the key statistics of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $130 801 463 500 $7,131.61 $35 671 600 140 3.12% Ethereum ETH $20 345 188 456 $183.89 $19 441 983 944 5.16% XRP XRP $8 334 606 081 $0.189038 $1 942 010 577 2.33%

BTC/USD

On the 4H chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) remains within the boundaries of the 'Triangle', which reflects a decline in volatility. In case of a breakdown of the upper boundary of the model with quotes holding above the $7,500 level, one should expect continued growth and a testing of $8,320, from where the price can begin falling.

If at current levels, a breakdown of the lower boundary of the model occurs with the asset value consolidating below $6,415, this will provoke a continued decline to the target at $5,710.

Bitcoin (BTC), on the daily chart, is being repelled from the next resistance level near the $7,500 mark. The values of the RSI indicator also came close to the downtrend, which indicates a potential rebound at the time of its test.

Therefore, one cannot exclude the development of growth and a testing of the $8,000 level, where the upper boundary of the downward channel is located. Only after such a movement can we expect a continuation of the fall. The target may be the area near the $5,700 mark and there are risks of seeing a test of the local minimum at $4,030.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,162.

ETH/USD

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is being pushed from the upper border of the Ichimoku Kinko indicator. Buyers managed to get back inside the Indicator Cloud, indicating a sideways movement. A breakdown of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price holding above the $200 level may provoke continued growth of the asset's rate to the upper boundary of the downward channel near the $240 level.

However, the RSI indicator is testing a downward resistance line, and there are risks of seeing a drop in quotes in the near future. A confirmation of the decline will be a breakdown of the lower boundary of the Indicator Cloud with the price holding below $144, after which a decline to $98 can be expected.

Ethereum is trading at $184.07 at press time.

XRP/USD

Our last XRP price prediction has come true as the coin retested the $0.19 level. Growth over the past 24 hours has amounted to 2.11%.

On the 4H chart, it appears that bulls still may be able to push the price higher. Also, the presence of buyers is accompanied by increasing trading volume and high liquidity. In this case, the nearest resistance is at the $0.20 level.

XRP is trading at $0.1943 at press time.