U.Today Original Article

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Any Chance of Holding Above Vital Resistance?

Price Predictions
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 14:46
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the roll back of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP transformed into a short-term rise?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Cryptocurrencies are continuing to adjust without any strong movement from any specific party. Many assets are squeezed under the “Triangle” model, which is indicative of a maximum decrease in volatility. The breaking of such a pattern can provoke strong movement towards a breakdown.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Take a look at the key statistics of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$130 801 463 500

$7,131.61

$35 671 600 140

3.12%

Ethereum

ETH

$20 345 188 456

$183.89

$19 441 983 944

5.16%

XRP

XRP

$8 334 606 081

$0.189038

$1 942 010 577

2.33%

BTC/USD 

On the 4H chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) remains within the boundaries of the 'Triangle', which reflects a decline in volatility. In case of a breakdown of the upper boundary of the model with quotes holding above the $7,500 level, one should expect continued growth and a testing of $8,320, from where the price can begin falling.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

If at current levels, a breakdown of the lower boundary of the model occurs with the asset value consolidating below $6,415, this will provoke a continued decline to the target at $5,710.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC), on the daily chart, is being repelled from the next resistance level near the $7,500 mark. The values of the RSI indicator also came close to the downtrend, which indicates a potential rebound at the time of its test.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,000 If it Claims This Level

Therefore, one cannot exclude the development of growth and a testing of the $8,000 level, where the upper boundary of the downward channel is located. Only after such a movement can we expect a continuation of the fall. The target may be the area near the $5,700 mark and there are risks of seeing a test of the local minimum at $4,030.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,162.

ETH/USD 

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is being pushed from the upper border of the Ichimoku Kinko indicator. Buyers managed to get back inside the Indicator Cloud, indicating a sideways movement. A breakdown of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price holding above the $200 level may provoke continued growth of the asset's rate to the upper boundary of the downward channel near the $240 level.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

However, the RSI indicator is testing a downward resistance line, and there are risks of seeing a drop in quotes in the near future. A confirmation of the decline will be a breakdown of the lower boundary of the Indicator Cloud with the price holding below $144, after which a decline to $98 can be expected.

Ethereum is trading at $184.07 at press time.

XRP/USD 

Our last XRP price prediction has come true as the coin retested the $0.19 level. Growth over the past 24 hours has amounted to 2.11%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, it appears that bulls still may be able to push the price higher. Also, the presence of buyers is accompanied by increasing trading volume and high liquidity. In this case, the nearest resistance is at the $0.20 level.

XRP is trading at $0.1943 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy