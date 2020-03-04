TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Accumulation Period Before Rise

Original U.Today article

Has the accumulation period ended for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

In the midst of the last correction, by the end of last week, the quotes of the most liquid cryptocurrencies hadn't achieved their lowest values. Volatility indicators have fallen markedly. Since Monday, the total market capitalization indicator has grown and its value, at the moment, is $252 Bln.

The important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $160 032 797 164 $8 768,10 $39 702 802 020 -0,98% Ethereum ETH $24 735 140 240 $224,96 $19 153 182 074 -2,46% XRP XRP $10 285 423 046 $0,234937 $2 499 969 589 -0,61%

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) recently rose from the downward channel reaching the $8,950 resistance level for one coin, after which there was a rollback.

Bitcoin (BTC) is sitting in an accumulation phase before a potential upward move. First of all, this is confirmed by the trading volume and the impulse wave pattern.

Currently, there are no prerequisites for price decline. In this case, the first resistance point is located around the $9,120 region.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,731 at press time.

ETH/USD

Against the total market correction, Ethereum (ETH) appears less positive than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the chief altcoin has dropped by 2.46% in the past day.

The technical chart for Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than that of Bitcoin (BTC). The bullish divergence on the RSI indicator has not yet formed and the trading volume index is not high enough to push the rate higher. A more likely scenario in the following days is a continuation of sideways trading in the $220-$230 range.

Ethereum is trading at $223.92 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP quotes are moving in a general market trend. The upper boundary of the triangle has shifted. As such, there is a likelihood of continued sideways movement.

Even though the XRP rate hasn't fallen as much as the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices have, its short-term scenario is not bullish. The blue line of the MACD indicator has crossed the red line, having confirmed the presence of sellers. Moreover, trading volume remains high. Respectively, traders can expect a decline to around the $0.23 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.2328 at press time.