TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Accumulating Efforts Before One More Correction

Is this the end of growth for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

The leading crypto, as well as most of the other altcoins, faced a huge dump yesterday once Bitcoin dropped from $10,200 to $9,300 in just over a few minutes.

Here is the key info on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $175 289 025 574 $9 616,77 $46 665 641 801 -5,31% Ethereum ETH $28 421 027 351 $258,90 $23 184 463 324 -9,30% XRP XRP $11 946 881 598 $0,273167 $3 182 131 903 -8,88%

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) faced a deep decline after failing to stay above $10,000. Its rate has dropped by more than $1,000.

Applying the Fibonacci retracement on the chart, we can see that it reached a high of around $10,500. Even though the long-term scenario is bullish, the rate is about to correct below $9,000 as the daily candle absorbed all recent growth.

In this case, the 61.8% level that corresponds to $7,982 might be achieved soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,535 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gone down even deeper. Its price has decreased by almost 10% over the last day.

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) has formed a descending channel and it hasn't yet reached the bottom. The MACD indicator has switched to a bearish mood, confirming the ongoing decline. If buyers hold at the $220 area from further drop, the long-term forecast will remain bullish.

Ethereum is trading at $252.89 at press time.

XRP/USD

While other coins just started their decline, XRP has already been in one for a bit. The rate of the third top crypto has declined by 7.91% over the previous 24 hours.

XRP has already lost 25% of its price value from its peak at $0.345. In a more likely scenario, one can expect a short correction after a dump. In this regard, the price might come back to around the $0.275 zone before it faces a more profound drop.

XRP is trading at $0.272 at press time.