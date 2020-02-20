TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Accumulating Efforts Before One More Correction

The leading crypto, as well as most of the other altcoins, faced a huge dump yesterday once Bitcoin dropped from $10,200 to $9,300 in just over a few minutes.
Here is the key info on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|
$175 289 025 574
|
$9 616,77
|
$46 665 641 801
|
-5,31%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|
$28 421 027 351
|
$258,90
|
$23 184 463 324
|
-9,30%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|
$11 946 881 598
|
$0,273167
|
$3 182 131 903
|
-8,88%
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) faced a deep decline after failing to stay above $10,000. Its rate has dropped by more than $1,000.
Applying the Fibonacci retracement on the chart, we can see that it reached a high of around $10,500. Even though the long-term scenario is bullish, the rate is about to correct below $9,000 as the daily candle absorbed all recent growth.
In this case, the 61.8% level that corresponds to $7,982 might be achieved soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $9,535 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gone down even deeper. Its price has decreased by almost 10% over the last day.
On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) has formed a descending channel and it hasn't yet reached the bottom. The MACD indicator has switched to a bearish mood, confirming the ongoing decline. If buyers hold at the $220 area from further drop, the long-term forecast will remain bullish.
Ethereum is trading at $252.89 at press time.
XRP/USD
While other coins just started their decline, XRP has already been in one for a bit. The rate of the third top crypto has declined by 7.91% over the previous 24 hours.
XRP has already lost 25% of its price value from its peak at $0.345. In a more likely scenario, one can expect a short correction after a dump. In this regard, the price might come back to around the $0.275 zone before it faces a more profound drop.
XRP is trading at $0.272 at press time.