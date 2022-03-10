Top 3 Cryptos That Will Stand The Test Of Time - Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL) & FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Everyone that is in the crypto space is in it to make money. The meteoric rises of 2021 have attracted plenty more newcomers to the space. Meme coins, smart contract platforms and the Metaverse all made thousands of crypto millionaires. You’ve almost certainly heard of the market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) but what about some of the other top coins that have long term credentials. Whilst many projects will come and go, tokens such as Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) should be the cornerstone of the industry over the coming years.

Binance (BNB) is the largest exchange of cryptocurrency worldwide. When compared to Coinbase, the second-largest exchange, Binance has around 30 million more weekly visitors and a trade volume that is four times greater. As the global popularity of cryptocurrency continues, the bulk of new investors will likely use Binance, as it is the most well-known exchange.

Binance is currently the third biggest cryptocurrency (Excluding Tether) by market cap. With many experts predicting Bitcoin will hit $100,000 it is expected that altcoins will follow a similar trend. If this is to be the case, there's no reason to believe that the price of $BNB will not reach 4 figures. Some analysts believe that top Altcoins such as Ethereum and Binance will eventually topple Bitcoin and break away from the rest of the pack. In the first five months of 2021, Binance rose from $41 to $686 an increase of 1500%.

Solana (SOL) is a smart contract platform that catapulted to mainstream success in 2021 as the number one “Ethereum killer”. The advantages of Solana include its super cheap gas fees and its ability to process 50,000 transactions per second, something Ethereum could only dream of currently. Solana is also attracting a lot of attention from the NFT world as it allows creators and buyers alike to cut the cost of gas fees that were previously seen on Ethereum.

The price of Solana exploded in 2021, rising by 15000%! With Eth 2.0 still nowhere to be seen, Solana can continue to capitalise and cement itself as a top 10 crypto. Currently trading at $87.71 at the time of writing, it would be worth $1021 if it were to reach the same market cap as Ethereum, an impressive 11.5x on your investment.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is two weeks into its presale. In that time, the coins price has climbed by 285% providing the very first backers with a tidy profit. With just over a month of the presale left to go there is still a fantastic chance for investors to be rewarded handsomely. As no tokens can currently be sold, the only way the price can currently go is up! A one-of-a-kind automatic airdrop will reward long-term token holders with more tokens each week, made possible by a 2% charge on all network transactions.

FIREPIN Token is a Metaverse community-driven project that will have the holders of the token shape its future. Funds generated by transactions will be stored in the treasury and utilised for game creation, 3D and VR Metaverse games, and reinvestment in the project's long-term goal. Alongside users will be able to swap between 5 different cryptos (Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Avalanche & Polygon) to find the cheapest and quickest network for their respective transactions.

