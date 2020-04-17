TOP 3 Bitcoin and Crypto News for Today: 16 April

Today was a good day for the three major indexes as they were all in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) went up 33.33 points (0.1%) to close at 23,537.68. The S&P 500 also went up slightly by 11.90 points (0.4%) to close at 2,787. As for the NASDAQ Composite, the index outperformed the other two by rocketing up 140.75 points (1.6%) to close at 8,734.75.

Austria, Denmark, Italy, and Spain have begun to relax some of their restrictions in order to reopen their countries for business. As for the USA, President Trump unveiled federal guidelines for states and localities to follow in order to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions placed on its citizens and businesses.

As for the news in the crypto world, some of the major headlines include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, Tether (USDT) surpassing XRP’s market capitalization, and malicious COVID-19 and crypto applications hunting for personal information.

TOP 3 Price Prediction for BTC, ETH, and XRP

The bears were unable to seize on the initiative as the top 10 coins were all in the green. The previous Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction was justified as the price touched the local bottom of $6,500, which was followed by a fast bounce. Looking at the 12H chart, BTC absorbed the recent candles, which confirms a short-term bullish trend. With the trading volume high, if the trend manages to break above the $7,250 mark, then BTC’s next target will be $7,400 and $7,600.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is in a better position than BTC as its rate shot up by 8.86%. Right now, ETH is targeting the $180 region. The resistance target may be broken within the next few days as the bullish trend has been confirmed by an increasing volume and an upswing of the Bollinger Bands.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

As for XRP, it is showing the worse price dynamics of the top 10 coins, rising only 3.42% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin is currently being dominated by the bulls as its growth is accompanied by an increase in its trading volume. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has entered the green. Traders can expect the coin to reach $0.1950 shortly.

XRP/USD Chart by TradingView

Tether (USDT) Surpasses XRP's Market Capitalization

According to data from Messari’s OnChainFX, Tether (USDT) is now the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. While CoinMarketCap still shows XRP in third place with a market capitalization of $8.3M, the gap between the two continues to shrink.

Image from OnChainFX

Unless there is another bull run, do not expect XRP to win back third place anytime soon. According to Messari’s Ryan Watkins, more than $2.4B worth of stablecoins were issued in Q1 2020. Since the Bitcoin (BTC) price crash of March 12th, USDT’s supply has skyrocketed to $6.9B, logging its best quarter ever.

Malicious COVID-19 and Crypto Apps Hunting for Personal Information

Japanese cybersecurity firm Trend Micro has discovered a horde of cryptocurrency and coronavirus apps that contain spyware for the Android and iOS platforms. These apps are capable of stealing their personal information including device information, messages, and pictures.

The Coronavirus Updates app, which is supposed to be tracking the spread of the pandemic, is actually the work of a cyberespionage group called Project Spy. This app, which asks for permission to your messages, SIM card, Wi-Fi, are major red flags for the user. Concipit Shop, which is a crypto cashback app, will actually redirect the user to a scammy-looking website.

Image from Trend Micro's Blog

