TOP 3 Bitcoin and Crypto News for Today: 14 May – Price Predictions, Bitcoin’s $10,000 Upswing, & MoneyGram’s Tie-Up

Price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, another round of stimulus checks could push BTC to $10,000, and MoneyGram ties the knot with Federal Bank.

Today was a green day for the three major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shot up 377.37 points (+1.62%) to close at 23,625.34. The NASDAQ Composite went up 80.55 points (+0.91%) to close at 8,943.72, and the S&P 500 went up 32.50 points (+1.15%) to close at 2,852.50.

Today’s market reversal was the result of gains in bank shares and the oil market. This caused investors to overlook another round of U.S. unemployment data. The heads of major companies are pushing the possibility of having their employees work from home in the long-term, possibly “forever” as said by Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

As for the news within the crypto sphere, some of U.Today’s headlines include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, BitMEX’s CEO saying that another round of stimulus checks could push Bitcoin to the $10,000 mark, and MoneyGram tying the knot with India’s Federal Bank Limited.

Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

The cryptocurrency market is correcting itself before another wave of decline. Compared to the other top 10 coins, Bitcoin (BTC) has had the largest gains.

Looking at the daily chart, BTC is retaining the potential for an inverted head and shoulders pattern. In order to complete this pattern, BTC will need to fall between the $5,800-$6,200 levels, which is where growth can be expected to occur. While BTC is favoring a downward trend, there is a rebound from its resistance line on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

The other possibility could be a strong upswing for the price of Bitcoin, and a breakdown at the $10,550 level. This would indicate a halt in BTC’s development model and a continued increase to $13,865. If the price falls to $6,000, but the reversal does not take place, then a breakdown at $3,720 will prevent this scenario from playing out.

Looking at the daily chart for Ethereum (ETH), the price was able to break the middle of the Bollinger Bands, indicating pressure from the bears. There was also a rebound from an important resistance level.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

The price of ETH can be expected to continue its downfall to its first target of $153. One signal that would favor this option is a breakdown of the RSI’s trend line. However, with the price floating above $230, a breakdown of the resistance level would indicate the continuation of an upward impulse to a potential target of $287.

As for XRP, the altcoin is showing the smallest amount of growth of the top 3 cryptocurrencies, moving up 1.5% since yesterday. Looking at the daily chart, neither the bulls nor the bears have control of the situation. Even though trading volume remains relatively high, the most likely scenario is a sideways trend between the $0.21-$0.22 range, where most of the liquidity is focused.

XRP/USD Chart by TradingView

Another Round of Stimulus Checks to Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $10,000

Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and CEO of BitMEX, tweeted out that Bitcoin (BTC) could likely reach the $10,000 mark. Hayes believes that the recent news about U.S. Democrats pushing for another round of stimulus checks ($3 trillion) could push up the price of BTC.

Jason Williams, Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital, also seems to be betting big on BTC today.

Crypto expert and Twitterati Whale Panada believes that Bitcoin could even recapture the glory days of its $20,000 mark, possibly making Bitcoiners more active or more annoying for some analysts.

If you think Bitcoiners are already annoying now, just wait until #Bitcoin breaks $20k again.

MoneyGram Ties Knot with Federal Bank

MoneyGram has decided to team up with one of India’s biggest commercial banks – Federal Bank Limited, otherwise simple known as Federal Bank. Customers can now have payments sent directly to their accounts, eliminating the need to leave their homes.

This tie-up will help accelerate the process of digitizing India, the highest recipient of remittances in the world, which reached $82 billion last year. MoneyGram’s Grant Lines is proud of the tie-up with the Aluva-headquartered bank, which has proven to be a pioneer in digitalization:

Federal Bank is known throughout India as a pioneer in digitizing financial services, and we’re proud to partner with them to enable millions of people the option to receive money directly into their bank account.

MoneyGram and Federal Bank Limited are members of the RippleNet network, which boasts more than 300 members. In March 2019, Federal Bank entered into a strategic partnership with Ripple in order to speed up cross-border payments and acquire access to new remittance corridors.

