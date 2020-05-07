TOP 3 Bitcoin and Crypto News for Today: 07 May – Price Predictions, IOTA Certificates, & Bitfinex Whale Says Goodbye

Price predictions for BTC, ETH, and XRP, IOTA’s commitment to environmental protection, and famous Bitfinex whale says goodbye to Twitter.

As for news within the crypto sphere, some of U.Today’s headlines include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, IOTA issuing certificates for companies and firms that are environmentally conscious, and a famous Bitfinex whale saying goodbye to Twitter.

Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

The cryptocurrency market is continuing to rise, with most of the growth in Bitcoin (BTC). Looking at the 4H chart, prices are once again stuck with a triangle pattern. For the short-term, we can expect a continuing upswing towards $10,515. This is confirmed by the breakdown of BTC’s resistance area, with the cryptocurrency staying above $9,565.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

A strong sign that would favor this option is a rebound in values from the ascending trend line of the Relative Strength Index. A cancellation of the bullish sentiment would be a breakdown of the triangle’s lower boundary, with the price staying below $8,405. If that is the case, we can a further decline to $7,495.

With Ethereum (ETH), the daily chart shows a continued rise as part of the bullish sentiments. Prices continue to break through the Bollinger Bands’ upper boundary, indicating the dominance of buyers. The target price may be the downward channel’s upper limit at $260.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

One additional sign that could favor this option would be a rebound from the support line of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). A cancellation of this bullish option would be a breakdown of the ascending channel’s lower boundary with a price of $185. At this point, one can expect a continued decline to $147.

Compared to BTC and ETH, XRP is the biggest loser has the altcoin’s rate has dropped 1.55% since yesterday.

XRP/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, XRP is looking very weak. Its trading volume has dropped, which means the absence of buyers. Furthermore, there is low liquidity at the current level, which indicates a bad signal for growth. The most likely scenario is a decline to $0.21.

IOTA-Based Certificates Issued to Firms and Individuals 'Committed to Environmental Protection'

BIOTA e.V., a startup that addresses applications that are focused on the environmental protection, will be using Tangle, the data structure behind IOTA (MIOTA).

The BIOTA Association, a German organization, powers the Deposy (short for ‘Deposit System’) project. Its main target is sorting plastic waste. As parts of its mission, the initiative promotes ecological education and economic incentives for reusing plastic. With an increase in the recycling rates, microplastics in rivers, lakes, and oceans, as well as carbon dioxide levels will drop.

For companies and individuals that support Deposy and are committed to the preservation of nature and mitigating climate change, BIOTA will issue a certificate based on IOTA’s Tangle. Since the certificates will be issued and stored with digital ledger technology (DLT), this will make it difficult for them to be reproduced or exposed fraudulent activity.

This project is also transparent to anyone who wants to check the validity of the certificates on IOTA’s website, which are validated by Tangle’s mechanism.

Famous Bitfinex Whale Says Goodbye Twitter

Cryptocurrency trader Joe007, who rose to prominence after reaching the top of the Bitfinex leaderboard, announced his departure from Twitter.

In a lengthy thread, the self-proclaimed “proto-Bitcoin whale” reflected on his six-month journey with an iconic quote from Satoshi Nakamoto. Joe007 claimed that there are some “great people” on Twitter, but it appears that Twitter is a nice place because it is filled with “scammers”, “conspiracies”, and “empty posturing”.

During his relatively short online presence, the successful trader managed to create a cult of personality. While it was not uncommon for Joe007 to trade jabs with other notable cryptocurrency influencers such as PlanB, the trader was merely trying to challenge different worldviews and open up new horizons without hurting anyone’s feelings.

