TOP 3 Bitcoin and Crypto News for Today: 04 May – Price Predictions, COVID-19 ‘Lab Accident’, & Stronger U.S. Dollar

The start of the new week ended in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) went up 26.07 points (+0.11%) to close at 23,749.76. Compared to the DJIA, the NASDAQ Composite shot up 105.77 points (+1.23%) to close at 8,710.71. The S&P 500 went up 12.03 points (+0.42%) to close at 2,842. 74.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it plans to borrow about $3 trillion this quarter, which will mostly be used to subsidize economic rescue efforts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the total U.S. government debt is near the $25 trillion mark. While praising the U.S. Federal Reserve for blunting the effects of the coronavirus, Warren Buffet is concerned about the “extreme consequences” for propping up corporate debt.

As for the news within the crypto sphere, some of U.Today’s headlines include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, Bitcoin Foundation’s Founder says that there are benefits to the COVID-19 ‘lab accident’, and one Bitcoin analyst is predicting a stronger U.S. Dollar.

Top 3 Price Prediction for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP

Bitcoin (BTC) has retested the lower of the $8,500 range. Until the largest cryptocurrency is above the $8,700 mark, testing the lower border could continue, especially if the European markets follow the trend of the Asian markets.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

As of today, BTC continues to trade between the $8,600-$9,200 range, with strong resistance forming at $8,765. Looking at the 4H chart, this is also confirmed by the market profile. If buyers are unable to bring the price back to the aforementioned level in the near future, then there is a risk of a decline between the $8,000-$8,200 range.

Compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is falling at an exponential rate, dropping by almost 7% in the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, the main altcoin has bounced off its support level at $199.50. While ETH has lost a good chunk of share price, the scenario remains bullish. At the moment, there is relatively high trading volume, confirming the potential by buyers. If the bulls continue to push ETH higher, the next resistance level is around the $208 mark.

XRP has lost much less than Ethereum; however, its growth potential is not as great as the main altcoin. Since yesterday, the rate of XRP has dropped about 5%.

XRP/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, neither the bulls nor the bears in control as trading volume has continued to decline slightly. This means that buyers are not interested in the current levels of XRP. The lines of the Bollinger Bands are also moving down, suggesting a possible decline. In this particular case, a short-term projection is trending sideways between the $0.2150-$0.22 range.

Bitcoin Foundation Founder Talks Benefits of COVID-19 ‘Lab Accident’

While the origins of the coronavirus pandemic still remains unclear, one widespread theory is that the virus was accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Gavin Andresen, Founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, recently shared his opinion on the topic. If the theory about the man-made origins of the coronavirus turn out to be true, then it may diminish Andresen’s trust in the Chinese government.

However, Andresen also believes that the scientific research into such deadly pathogens should not be stopped. Instead, Andresen admits that he would adjust his personal approach to the risks and benefits of such studies, as

the benefits of the research are enormous

As previously reported by U.Today, Andresen said that the ‘ultimate’ effect from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy may be exceptionally good for publicly listed companies and for the stock market as a whole.

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Stronger U.S. Dollar

Economist and Bitcoin (BTC) analyst Tuur Demeester, has predicted that a new fiat bear market will make the U.S. Dollar stronger. To understand his point, Demeester compared the U.S. Dollar to Bitcoin, which tends to chip away at the market share of altcoins during a bear market.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) index, which determines the value of the U.S. Dollar against other major currencies, reached a multi-year high of 102.96 on March 19th. This was when the market turbulence had reached a tipping point, which was primarily driven by the coronavirus.

Demeester appears to be on the same page with macro investor Raoul Pal, who predicted a “blow-off dollar” back in April. However, Pal has only made long-term bets on Bitcoin and gold.

