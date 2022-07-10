Titanswap (TITAN) and Gnox (GNOX) Price Increases Amid Growing Demand

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The past few weeks have seen a surge in the crypto markets, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins all gradually climbing in value. But it's not just the big names that are seeing price growth; Gnox (GNOX) and TitanSwap (TITAN) have also demonstrated traction in the past few weeks.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox is the world’s new reflection token that aims to simplify DeFi protocols and make passive income generating easier for every background trader. Offering a low-risk, high-reward asset that requires no specific education or constant supervision, GNOX appears a comfortable and potentially smart investment option.

Gnox uses yield farming as a service to guarantee passive returns to its holders. To achieve this, the Gnox team charges a 10% royalty on each GNOX order, 6% of which goes to the treasury and 1% per hour to the owner. Gnox's vaults are invested in various trusted liquidity pools, staking platforms, and peer-to-peer lending protocols, carefully vetted by certified DeFi experts. Token holders vote on the risk they want to take on a particular order. Therefore, when GNOX professionals invest on behalf of their clients, the profits are passed on to the owners. This convenience and flexibility, which does not require active investor participation, make the project attractive to especially newbies.

Gnox uses its proceeds to buy back its tokens and burn them rather than tossing them out of the air, reducing the supply and increasing the value of any tokens that haven't been burned.

TitanSwap (TITAN)

TITAN is a blockchain-based decentralized financial center that provides optimal liquidity solutions for various digital asset classes through adaptive bond curves. Not only does it provide a user-centric decentralized exchange, but it is also an aggregated liquidity pool that supports the intelligent routing of orders.

TitanSwap is a platform that provides DAOs, automated liquidity mining, and frictionless cross-chain token swaps.

The adaptive peg curve of the TitanSwap token provides the best liquidity option for a range of digital assets.

The combined liquidity pool that facilitates smart order routing is TITAN. Therefore, it is possible to manage a small number of digital assets without understanding complex on-chain transactions or being financially savvy.

From a trader's point of view, TitanSwap strives to provide lower slippage, faster transaction speed, richer transaction data, richer order types, and cross-chain asset swaps without losing DEX capabilities.

Although TITAN has fallen prey to hawkish bearish sentiment, the coin is slowly moving towards higher territory after consolidating above the 200-day SMA.

Bottom Line

While major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) struggle to regain their peeks, altcoins are firmly standing on their feet.

