Tim Draper Explains Why His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Still Stands

In his already iconic Bitcoin tie, venture capitalist Tim Draper has once again opined that the BTC price could reach $250,000 in 2022. He predicts that the orange coin could become "the currency of choice" by that time.

"I'm still holding to my prediction. I think Bitcoin Bitcoin in 2022 or at the beginning of 2023 will hit $250,000, and that is a big move from where it is here."

Bitcoin could replace fiat

Trader says that it's still hard to move around Bitcoin, which is why it struggles with adoption. However, once it becomes scalable enough, there will be a clear choice between paying credit card fees or using a "frictionless, open, and transparent" alternative.

"At some point, people are going to make this switch, and Bitcoin is going to be the big winner."

As reported by U.Today, Draper correctly predicted that the price of Bitcoin could skyrocket to $10,000 after winning 29,656 BTC during the first auction conducted by the US Marshals back in June 2014.

In the latest CNBC interview, he did not explicitly state what percentage of his $1 bln net worth is in Bitcoin, but he did say that he owns "a lot, a lot" of it.

Don't be fooled by Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has once again lambasted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as completely worthless assets. However, Draper is not even remotely surprised by his scathing critique.

The venture capitalist pointed to the fact that banks and insurance companies represent a staggering 50 percent of Buffett's entire holdings, which essentially explains his aversion to Bitcoin.