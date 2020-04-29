This Sick Bitcoin (BTC) Scam Takes COVID-19 Fears to New Level

COVID-19 criminals come up with a callous threat to intimidate sensitive people into sending them crypto

Malicious actors are coming up with new creative ways to make a quick buck during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an NYPD document obtained by The Daily Beast, some extortionists go as far as threatening to infect whole families with the lethal virus if they do not get paid in cryptocurrency.





Criminals prey on your fears

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, U.Today has already reported on a slew of coronavirus related-frauds -- from selling nonexistent protective gear to spamming emails that impersonate major health organizations.



While the idea that someone can intentionally infect you and your family with the disease might seem way too unrealistic, there are still those who might fall for this due to an extreme level of anxiety.





Ignore all threats

Mandiant’s cybersecurity expert Jeremy Kennelly warns against coming in contact with bad actors:

“The only correct thing to do is delete it. There’s no value in interacting with the sender. You should delete it and reset your passwords.”

As reported by U.Today, the NYPD also issued a warning about Bitcoin scammers trying to pass for Con Edison employees that threaten to cut off the electricity supply.