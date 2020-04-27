This Is Why Peter Brandt Will No Longer Tweet About Bitcoin (BTC) Price

In a riposte to cryptocurrency trolls, trading legend Peter Brandt says that he will no longer tweet about Bitcoin (BTC)

Commodity trader Peter Brandt says that he is no longer going to tweet about Bitcoin (BTC). He blames his decision on the cryptocurrency community that, in his words, is filled with “too many disrespectful trolls.”

Brandt’s impressive predictions

Brandt, who started trading commodities as earlier as in the mid-1970s, managed to gain a millennial following because of his penchant for crypto.



He made a lot of headlines after accurately calling Bitcoin’s 80 percent rout in 2018 when the leading cryptocurrency violated its parabolic advance.



Just days before Bitcoin dropped nearly 20 percent on Sept. 25, 2019, he paid attention to a massive bearish descending triangle.



As reported by U.Today, he also predicted Bitcoin’s biggest crash in seven years that happened on March 12, 2020, long before the coronavirus pandemic.





Grappling with trolls

That said, Brandt’s predictions can be hit or miss. For instance, the legendary trader made an outrageous claim that Bitcoin was more likely to hit $0 after “Black Thursday,” which came back to bite him after Bitcoin completely recovered in a little over a month.



Prior to calling out Bitcoin trolls, Brandt bashed the XRP community as insulting and uncivilized while comparing its members to gold bugs.



Brandt recently reignited the war by unambiguously tweeting that the third biggest cryptocurrency should be handed out for free.