This Is Why Peter Brandt Will No Longer Tweet About Bitcoin (BTC) Price

News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 17:00
Alex Dovbnya
In a riposte to cryptocurrency trolls, trading legend Peter Brandt says that he will no longer tweet about Bitcoin (BTC)
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Commodity trader Peter Brandt says that he is no longer going to tweet about Bitcoin (BTC). He blames his decision on the cryptocurrency community that, in his words, is filled with “too many disrespectful trolls.” 

Brandt’s impressive predictions

Brandt, who started trading commodities as earlier as in the mid-1970s, managed to gain a millennial following because of his penchant for crypto.

He made a lot of headlines after accurately calling Bitcoin’s 80 percent rout in 2018 when the leading cryptocurrency violated its parabolic advance.

Just days before Bitcoin dropped nearly 20 percent on Sept. 25, 2019, he paid attention to a massive bearish descending triangle.

As reported by U.Today, he also predicted Bitcoin’s biggest crash in seven years that happened on March 12, 2020, long before the coronavirus pandemic.

Grappling with trolls

That said, Brandt’s predictions can be hit or miss. For instance, the legendary trader made an outrageous claim that Bitcoin was more likely to hit $0 after “Black Thursday,” which came back to bite him after Bitcoin completely recovered in a little over a month.

Prior to calling out Bitcoin trolls, Brandt bashed the XRP community as insulting and uncivilized while comparing its members to gold bugs.

Brandt recently reignited the war by unambiguously tweeting that the third biggest cryptocurrency should be handed out for free

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

