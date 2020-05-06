This Is Why Billionaire Tim Draper Expects Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption to Grow

Venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that mainstream adoption will be the main driver of the Bitcoin (BTC) price

Mainstream acceptance has so far been a sticking point for Bitcoin, but venture capitalist Tim Draper believes that things are about to change.



The American billionaire recently told Bloomberg that he expected Bitcoin adoption to grow because BTC is simply a better currency compared to government-backed alternatives:

“Bitcoin adoption will spread because Bitcoin is simply a better currency than any of the political currencies that are tied to governments and political whims.”

Coming out on top

Draper, who was an early investor in such companies as Skype and Tesla, became one of the biggest voices in the cryptocurrency space after winning the first Bitcoin auction held by the U.S. Marshals back in 2014.



He bagged 29,656 coins at $600 a pop to later stomach an enormous loss when BTC was spiraling down to $200 in 2015. Nevertheless, he did get the last laugh when the top cryptocurrency reached nearly $20,000 during the peak of the 2016-2017 bull market.

The visionary investor doesn’t reveal how much BTC he has now, but it’s “a lot.”





Forget about the halving

The billionaire with a Bitcoin tie continues to believe that BTC could hit $250,000 b 2023, which would be the pipe dream of every bull.



The narrative around the halving, which is expected to happen in just five days, is shaping the market. KR1 investor George McDonaugh says that investors can’t be blamed for getting “a little excited,” but the most intriguing part of Draper’s prediction is that it is not based on the supply side of the story.



As reported by U.Today, Draper expects BTC to get a five percent share of the currency market.

