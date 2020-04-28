This Is When Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Catapult to $288,000, According to New Stock-to-Flow Model

Tue, 04/28/2020 - 07:25
Alex Dovbnya
A new Bitcoin stock-to-flow model, which is based on the concept of phase transitions, predicts that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $288,000
Pseudonymous Dutch cryptocurrency analyst Plan B has published a cross-asset version of his stock-to-flow model (S2FX) that also includes silver and gold.

It predicts that the price of Bitcoin could reach a pie-in-the-sky target of $288,000 by 2024. However, he cautions the bulls that the new model is yet to be peer-reviewed.   

Four different assets

Plan B wants his followers to reimagine Bitcoin by presenting it as four different assets (proof of concept, a means of electronic payments, digital gold, and a mature financial asset).

He compares Bitcoin’s transition to that of water and the U.S. Dollar. Similarly to how solid ice turns into ionized gas, one gold coin has turned into paper money that is backed by thin air.  


Each phase is represented by a separate cluster with a different S2F ratio.

image by @100trillionUSD

The moment of truth

Bitcoin (BTC) tanked by nearly 50 percent on March 12, but it managed to remain within the bands of the original model that was posted back in March 2019.

Now that Bitcoin has fully rebounded from its third-biggest crash to date, its spot price is slowly but surely inching closer to its 2F2 value. Meanwhile, only 14 days are left until the third halving, which will make BTC more scarce than gold.

After May 12, BTC will have a lot of catching up to do to remain in line with the model’s line.

Alex Dovbnya

