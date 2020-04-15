This is When Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Going Parabolic, According to 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

Robert Kiyosaki is placing his bets on Bitcoin, gold, and the dollar to weather the economic shock driven by COVID-19

Robert Kiyosaki, the prominent author of the 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' investment bestseller, believes that both Bitcoin (BTC) and gold (XAU) can go parabolic as soon as the U.S. Dollar (USD) starts a bear market.

According to Kiyosaki, the U.S. Federal Reserve is printing trillions of fake dollars to save the shadow banking system.

Long live cash!

The strengthening dollar was seen as a culprit of the global stock market rout back in March that coincided with the rapid spread of COVID-19 in western countries.

Cash, which was called 'trash' by Ray Dalio back in January, was viewed as the only flight to safety by investors. This resulted in a massive panic-induced liquidity squeeze.

After paring some of its gains, the U.S. Dollar Index once again gained nearly one percent on Wednesday on increasing demand prompted by drying-up liquidity.

The throne is shaking

However, despite all 'Long live cash!' chants, some business leaders believe that its time is limited due to aggressive monetary stimulus initiated by central banks.

As reported by U.Today, Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko said that Bitcoin was 'next in line' to the throne while predicting an economic shockwave that is comparable to the Great Depression.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki argued that the dollar was destroying the world economy, and the coronavirus crisis simply made the powder keg go off.