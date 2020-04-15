This is When Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Going Parabolic, According to 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:45
Alex Dovbnya
Robert Kiyosaki is placing his bets on Bitcoin, gold, and the dollar to weather the economic shock driven by COVID-19
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Robert Kiyosaki, the prominent author of the 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' investment bestseller, believes that both Bitcoin (BTC) and gold (XAU) can go parabolic as soon as the U.S. Dollar (USD) starts a bear market. 

According to Kiyosaki, the U.S. Federal Reserve is printing trillions of fake dollars to save the shadow banking system.      

Related
Number of Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Hits Two-Year High. Is Another Bull Run on the Horizon?

Long live cash!

The strengthening dollar was seen as a culprit of the global stock market rout back in March that coincided with the rapid spread of COVID-19 in western countries.   

Cash, which was called 'trash' by Ray Dalio back in January, was viewed as the only flight to safety by investors. This resulted in a massive panic-induced liquidity squeeze.  

After paring some of its gains, the U.S. Dollar Index once again gained nearly one percent on Wednesday on increasing demand prompted by drying-up liquidity.       

Related
John McAfee Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Worthless,' Shows Support for These Three Cryptocurrencies

The throne is shaking 

However, despite all 'Long live cash!' chants, some business leaders believe that its time is limited due to aggressive monetary stimulus initiated by central banks. 

As reported by U.Today, Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko said that Bitcoin was 'next in line' to the throne while predicting an economic shockwave that is comparable to the Great Depression.  

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki argued that the dollar was destroying the world economy, and the coronavirus crisis simply made the powder keg go off.    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Scammers Impersonating U.Today with Fake Bitcoin (BTC) Giveaway
China Bans Blockchain Firm From Selling COVID-19 Medical Supplies
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Expecting Breakout Up or Down?
Sign up for crypto digest
Thank you for subscribing!
Error
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy