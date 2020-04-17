This Is Best-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Before Halving

News
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 14:28
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has a modest five percent chance of trading above $9,000 after the halving
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Skew, a London-based firm that specializes in analyzing cryptocurrency derivatives data, has outlined 100 scenarios for Bitcoin's price action in May ahead of the upcoming halving. 

Based on Bitcoin's implied volatility, options traders do not anticipate wild price swings in the run-up to the event, and there is only a five percent chance that BTC will be trading above $9,000 next month.      

No halving-driven Bitcoin rally 

The most bullish scenario for BTC would be moving closer to $10,000 in mid-May before skyrocketing all the way to $12,000 by the end of the month. 

At the same time, there are five simulated cases where BTC plunged back below $5,000.   

Speaking of long-term predictions, traders do not expect a post-halving bull run this time around. As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency is likely to trade below $10,000 in December.         

Bitcoin options volumes on the rise 

In other news, the options market is finally coming back to life. The cumulative trading volume surged to $86.4 mln on Apr. 16, the highest level in a month.    

image by skew.com

Dutch trading platform Deribit continues ruling the roost in the Bitcoin options realm with OKEx coming in a distant second place. Meanwhile, the volumes of regulated trading venues (CME, Ledger X, Bakkt) are merely a drop in the bucket.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

