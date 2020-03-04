Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

This Crypto Token Price Surged 63% Hours After Indian Crypto Ban Cancellation

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:45
    Vladislav Sopov

    The Indian Supreme Court's decision to cancel the cryptocurrency ban imposed by the Reserve Bank two years ago is a top story in crypto today. Will Indian tokens pump?

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Crypto markets are the first to react to meaningful regulatory novelties in the legal frameworks of the blockchain sphere. Today, with the two-year-old Indian crypto ban lifted, the reaction is exciting.

Top performer: WazirX

WazirX (WRX), the native token of leading Indian crypto-to-fiat exchange WazirX acquired by the Binance ecosystem in Q4, 2019, skyrocketed within the past few hours. Yesterday it was worth $0.068 while this afternoon it traded at $0.10. 

WazirX (WRX) token price skyrockets on India crypto ban removal
Image via Coingecko

As a result, the WRX price has made a more than 60% run in mere hours. This is its second splendid rally after one caused by post-IEO euphoria one month ago. After the Binance-based lottery tokensale, the price of WazirX (WRX) skyrocketed 250% in two days.

WazirX is the most popular Indian peer-to-peer digital assets exchange. It was acquired by Binance, as the most trusted Bitcoin (BTC) provider within the Indian crypto community. Starting back in November, 2019, Binancians can buy and sell cryptos with Indian Rupees (INR).

Indian pump right around the corner?

WRX isn't the only Indian token that is performing well on recent regulatory news. The Matic Network Token (MATIC) price surged 27%. In the case of MATIC, their run is also fueled by the upcoming launch of Coinbase Custody for its users. 

Must Read
Matic (MATIC) Price Surges 27% Spurred by Indian Crypto Ban Recall - READ MORE

Also, after a splendid community management campaign, the Matic Network on-boarded decentralized applications, 80-90% of which were from India-based teams. Matic addressed the second-layer scalability solutions atop the Ethereum (ETH) network via Plasma-based sidechains.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
Vladislav Sopov

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Margin Crypto Trading Launched on Binance DEX

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 14:14
    Vladislav Sopov

    While its big brother, Binance, is trying to get out of another 'temporary maintenance', Binance DEX in collaboration with FTX Exchange launches margin trading pairs

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Binance DEX announced that leveraged tokens designed by the FTX Exchange platform will be available against Binance Coins (BNB) as well as against the BUSD stablecoin.

Decentralized exchange, leveraged trading

Eight trading pairs with leveraged tokens based on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS) and XRP are to be launched on Binance DEX. The first 'bear' and 'bull' contracts will be set against the Binance Coin (BNB), followed by BUSD-settled contracts. 

Margin trading live on Binance DEX
Image via Twitter

These assets will be live on the Binance Chain as BEP2-versions of leveraged contracts. The first contracts will have 3X leverage. This means that if Bitcoin (BTC) goes up 1% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes up 3%. Otherwise, if Bitcoin (BTC) goes down 2% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes down 6%.   

High profit and high risk

Margin trading options for Binance DEX are provided by FTX, one of the leading leveraged trading platforms. It was launched back in 2019 by Alameda Research, a well-known liquidity provider and market maker.

Must Read
Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges - READ MORE

U.Today reminds that margin trading is a very high-risk option. Assets of this type are subject to unmatched volatility and, thus, may gain or lose large amounts of their value in a single day. 

 

#Binance News
Vladislav Sopov

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

