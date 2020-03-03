Back

This Chart Shows Why New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Is Just Getting Started

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 07:07
    Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) investors are refusing to cash out in early 2020, which means they are waiting for another massive rally

Contents

If you are wondering whether or not this pre-halving rally will falter, you are probably missing the forest for the trees.

According to a new chart published by Glassnode, Bitcoin's unrealized profits remain at a "healthy level," which means that the new bull run is in its early stages. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Has So Far Had Bad Year: Bloomberg - READ MORE

No signs of a market top 

After Bitcoin rallied above $10,600, those investors who jumped ship ended up on the winning side. The price of the leading cryptocurrency took an elevator down to $8,500, plunging 14 percent in only one week along with global equities. 

However, Glassnode calculated that only a relatively small amount of investors took profits compared to previous market peaks in June 2019 and, of course, December 2017.  

Bitcoin Price
The firm calculates the unrealized USD gains of Bitcoin investors by determining the difference between the current price and the realized price of every single coin in circulation. 

Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Floor in March Defined by Stock-to-Flow Model Creator. What's Next? - READ MORE

Wait and see 

As reported by U.Today, another major sign that this Bitcoin bull run is only getting started is no change in the number of exchange deposits. Hence, investors do not feel like it's the right time to cash out and prefer to adopt a wait-and-see approach with the next halving taking place in less than ten weeks. 

Bitcoin recorded gargantuan gains after two of its previous supply cuts. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty around this halving since many believe it has already been priced in. 

The reward halving could actually be bearish for Bitcoin once investors "sell the news." 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:24
    Vladislav Sopov

    Litecoin's (LTC) dev David Burkett is working hard on MimbleWimble's privacy protocol for the LTC network. Besides a detailed dev update, he has set the first time frame

Contents

An author of the MimbleWimble privacy and fungibility protocol implementation designed for the Litecoin (LTC) network, David Burkett, shared his February progress and unveiled the preliminary date of the testnet launch.

En route to privacy

According to Mr. Burkett, he reconsidered the design of non-interactive transactions, the holy grail of MimbleWimble. The new design is available on GitHub as the Litecoin Improvement Proposal (LIP) 0004, fully ready for further review.

Also, Mr. Burkett worked on transaction validation features. He introduced the concept of merkle mountain ranges (MMRs), a kind of data structure within the blockchain. Furthermore, he slightly modified the original kernel design to make future soft-forks of the system possible.

The developer's nearest plans are to get back to the Node APIs of the protocol as well as its block validation logic.

When summer ends

Like many blockchain developers, David Burket prefers to avoid setting precious time frames when talking about game-changing solutions. This latest development update is the first time he has disclosed a date. 

Litecoin (LTC) MimbleWimble: Non-Interactive Transactions Are Ready - READ MORE

He announced that the testnet release of Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble protocol will be delivered by the end of summer 2020. The release will demonstrate all block and transaction validation rules, the first version of peer-to-peer messaging, transaction pool and syncing. Also, as usual, the blocks will be mined by the blockchain. 

However, it will lack the end-user version of the wallet, so non-CS Litecoin (LTC) holders won't be able to test it by themselves.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

