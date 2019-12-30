Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

This Bitcoin Halvening Could Be Drastically Different, According to Bloomberg Analyst

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    There is a good chance that Bitcoin's price action could be drastically different compared to its two previous post-halvening cycles, according this Bloomberg analyst

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

There is a growing amount of skepticism surrounding Bitcoin’s forthcoming reward halving. According to Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt, this event might not be as bullish as the vast majority of the cryptocurrency community paints it out to be. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Is Forming Major Bearish Pattern, but This Crypto Analyst Is Not Worried - READ MORE

No real demand 

Van der Walt’s take seems to mirror the one that was voiced by economist Alex Krüger who lambasted the viral stock-to-flow model earlier. 

Just like Krüger, van der Walt is convinced that Bitcoin is not going to rally simply because of the fact that its supply is going to be cut down in half. For another moonshot, there needs to be demand, which seems to be Bitcoin’s weak point at this moment. 

According to van der Walt, the two previous rallies were also fueled by “incessant” media coverage. This was especially evident in 2017 when BTC started grabbing headlines in practically every mainstream media outlet. 

There are multiple other experts who have questioned the halvening narrative. As reported by U.Today, Coinshares CSO Meltem Demirors predicted that BTC could stumble after the halvening due to the rapidly growing derivatives market

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Bitcoin’s big moment   

Despite the fact that block rewards are expected to halve only in May 2020, this is already the hottest topic that is on everyone’s lips. Van der Walt says that even halvening deniers will keep tabs on the much-anticipated event. 

U.Today has covered countless predictions from the industry hotshots that spell both boom and gloom for the top coin in 2020. No matter how the halvening might impact the BTC price, the next year could be historic for crypto.  

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

Must Read
Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website