This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Indicator Doesn't Work Anymore: Analyst PlanB

Admitting being wrong is a virtue of great traders only. Analyst 'PlanB', champion of the extremely bullish Stock-to-Flow Bitcoin price prediction, has done just that

Fifteen months ago, in January, 2019, after Bitcoin (BTC) bottomed out at $3,216, a rare analyst managed to remain bullish on its future. Seasoned trader and researcher PlanB demonstrated a model with weekly moving averages, difficulty and halving proximity taken as inputs. Now, he has thrown this prediction away.

Two cents on the Bitcoin (BTC) price

According to his model, the price movements of the crypto king are affected by its difficulty swings and the proximity of halving events. Trendlines formed from the 200-week moving averages act as support levels for the chart.

Time has shown that only the first part of this prediction has played out. Bitcoin (BTC) never touched the $3,200 level, despite being very close to it on some derivative exchanges on Black Thursday.

The halving is approaching and the Bitcoin (BTC) price is nowhere near the $8,000 level. It's worth noting that it has some time left before it will. So today, $100,000 looks like an unbelievable target for Bitcoin (BTC) for 2021.

Some prominent analysts suggest we lower our expectations for that year. The new ATH for the Bitcoin (BTC) price may follow four or five years later.

Time to say goodbye

One month before the historic Bitcoin (BTC) price crash, PlanB was still confident in his model. He even specified that a new rally would start right after the halving and reach its peak by December, 2021.

But black swans know no mercy. The crypto king experienced its greatest one-day carnage of all time, taking altcoins with it. Its price nosedived to below $4,000, so, we will likely need wait for $100,000 a little bit longer.

Nevertheless, we still have a $100,000 'energy value' prediction by Capriole's Charles Edwards, as well as the S2F model by the same author, Plan B.