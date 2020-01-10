This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

I added some at 7700 this am. Agree with your chart work. Maybe that should worry me 😂 — Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) January 10, 2020

Is Bitcoin in trouble?

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.

Skin in the game

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices.

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.