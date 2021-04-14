These Three Fiat Currencies Were Most Popular in April: AAX Crypto Exchange

Top-league cryptocurrency exchange AAX revealed the statistics of record-breaking fiat currencies deposit session. Which currencies are the most popular?

AAX exchange, the first crypto-oriented partner of London Stock Exchange Group, shared with the blockchain community the results of its analysis of fiat deposits on the platform.

Big Three of fiat currencies on AAX

According to the estimates of the AAX exchange, the top three currencies in April are the Hong Kong Dollar, Singapore Dollar and Great Britain Pound.

Image via AAX

To obtain these statistics, AAX Exchange tracked deposit data for the first ten days of April 2021.

AAX representatives added that this session witnessed a jaw-dropping trading volume. This, in turn, was followed by the ballistic increase of fiat deposits to AAX accounts.

Namely, AAX users deposited more than $10 million U.S. dollars in ten days only.

Erasing barriers between crypto and fiat

This result was achieved due to the long-term focus on fiat integrations advocated by AAX. It supports three methods for depositing fiat, including peer-to-peer trading, fiat gateways supported by fiat gateway partners and direct bank transfers powered by First Digital Trust.

The latest firm is the crypto custody department of Hong Kong-licensed and regulated company Legacy Trust.

AAX's CEO, Thor Chan, stressed the importance of the success of such a system for the entire decentralized scene: