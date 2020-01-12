BTC
There Is 'Strong Probability' That Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $14,000 in 2020: Fundstrat's Tom Lee

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price to reclaim its 2019 high this year, according to Fundstrat's analyst Tom Lee

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

President Bitcoin bull Tom Lee, who spearheads Fundstrat, believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC), could gain more than 100 percent in 2020. Considering that BTC was hovering above the $7,000 level on Jan. 1, the leading cryptocurrency would need to close the year at least at $14,000, its 2019 high, for Fundstrat’s prediction to come to fruition. 

The Bitcoin halvening is not priced in 

With less than five months left until the start of the new halvening cycle, everyone and their uncle is curious whether the market has already priced in the upcoming mining reward halving. While the bears are certain that such a foreseeable event that was written in Bitcoin’s underlying code is hard to ignore, the bulls are convinced that retail and institutional investors are yet to FOMO in. 

In its “2020 Crypto Outlook” report Fundstrat points to the fact that there is a high probability that the forthcoming halving is yet to be priced in. Given Bitcoin’s returns during previous post-halvening cycles, the 100 percent target seems to be pretty much on the money.

Major catalysts in 2020

Back in August 2019, Lee predicted that Bitcoin could surge to $20,000 by the end of the year but his prediction turned out to be grossly inaccurate. He also claimed the BTC price would reach a new peak after the US equities. However, the top coin has so far failed to achieve a similar feat while the roaring stock market keeps making headlines with new record highs.     

Fundstrat believes that the market could surge to new highs in 2020 due to a trifecta of halvening, geopolitical issues, and the 2020 election. BTC managed to stand its first major test as a safe haven with its price surging in tandem with major macro assets such as gold and oil during the exacerbation of the Iranian crisis.   

However, the bulls should still exercise caution since there is a good chance that this time could be completely different due to the immense popularity of crypto derivatives. 

$100,000 doesn't seem so far

Still, Lee is not the most raging bull in the crypto community. Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently opined that the $100,000 price tag wasn't "so far for Bitcoin" given that the price has already crossed the psychologically important threshold of $10,000 on multiple occasions. 

Trading legend Peter Brandt also predicted that reaching $100,000 in 2020 could be possible for the top cryptocurrency this year.  

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

