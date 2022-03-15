The Three Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Spring - Ripple (XRP), Fantom (FTM) & FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The question on the lips of many beginners in the space is when will crypto prices rise again? It's been a poor start to 2022 after an incredible 2021 for nearly every token. With loads of “crypto gurus” offering their price predictions for various coins, it can be a hard field to navigate. 3 projects that have solid foundations and could be the next cryptos to explode are:

Ripple (XRP)

Fantom (FTM)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Is XRP A Good Investment?

Ripple (XRP) was one of the very few coins that did not set a new all-time high in 2021. This is because the project has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC for over a year. Despite this, $XRP is still the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. $XRP is projected to be one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies for years to come as a formula for drastically increasing the efficiency of cross-border payments.

The price of $XRP has been bouncing around between $0.60 and $1.00 for nearly a year now, but many believe that once the litigation is resolved, the suppressed price will skyrocket. $XRP ended the 2018 bull run with the same market capitalization as Ethereum (ETH). Taking this into account, we can see that the token would be worth $6.48 right now if it remained at that level. That's a 10x on your investment if you were to invest today.

Lightning Quick Alternative To Ethereum?

Fantom (FTM), developed as a substitute to Ethereum (ETH), is a decentralised layer 1 smart contract platform for Dapps and digital assets. One of the biggest difficulties with earlier generations of blockchain is the lack of scalability and security. Fantom (FTM) outperforms its competitors in terms of transaction speed, promising to complete any transaction in under two seconds. Compare this to Ethereum, which can take up to a minute, and Solana (SOL), the number one Ethereum killer of 2021, which takes roughly 13 seconds.

Another reason to be enthusiastic about Fantom (FTM) is its transaction growth. The network now handles 750,000 transactions per day, up from 4000 last year. If it continues to develop at this rate, there's no evidence to suggest it won't eventually dethrone Ethereum as the leading smart contract platform. Taking this into account, if Fantom reached the same market value as Ethereum today, the price would be a tantalising $136.02, representing a staggering 70x return on investment.

Crypto Presales To Maximise Gains?

The remarkable presale of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) continues. $FRPN has risen over 300% in two weeks and shows no signs of slowing. With just over 30 days left in the presale, there is still time to board this rocket ship to the crypto moon! Based on the success of earlier presales, like Filecoin (FIL), some predict that $FRPN will grow by at least 2000% before its official launch!

FIREPIN Token strives to be the most successful Metaverse NFT Game Development Company. It will be a community-based environment in which token holders will have a say in the project's evolution. NFTs continue to be popular among cryptocurrency traders, although gas fees remain high when purchasing on Ethereum. FIREPIN Token intends to allow its users to bridge between five of the top smart contract platforms (Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche) to select the most efficient blockchain for their transaction at that time.

Will 2022 Be Better Than 2021?

The first few months of 2022 haven't been the best. However, there are signs that the markets are beginning to stabilise meaning that the bull market could be about to make a return. Ripple (XRP), Fantom (FTM) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) will be looking to break out over the coming months and hopefully make money for all of the current holders. If you’re looking for new projects to add to your portfolio then any of the three mentioned here could be very beneficial.

