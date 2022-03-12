The Presale Potential of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) – Can It Stack Up to Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

FIREPIN Token is taking huge steps in the crypto field, here's what makes it special compared to Ethereum and Solana

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It’s always going to be a difficult task when new cryptocurrencies like FIREPIN Token (FRPN) arrive on the scene with a lot of hype and a lot of expectations.

To be instantly compared to the likes of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) is probably not the fair thing for a new crypto, nevertheless, it happens, and it will continue to do so.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Despite it being just over a week since the launch of the first phase of the FIREPIN Tokens (FRPN) presale, the newly formed cryptocurrency has already experienced success with a near 150% return for investors.

The price of the FRPN token has already risen steadily from $0.00007 to $0.0002 and with a couple weeks left of first phase of the pre-sale, there’s plenty of time for investors to get in on the opportunity of a cryptocurrency that’s rising, and fast.

It has been predicted that with time on the side of FIREPIN (FRPN), a potential rise of at least 1000% is still on the cards for this burgeoning cryptocurrency.

The primary focus of FIREPIN (FRPN) is to create a community-focused DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) ecosystem that focuses on the development of NFT games, 3D and Metaverse VR games industries.

Backed by the metaverse DAO, FIREPIN's long-term vision surrounds metaverse games and play-to-earn games (P2E). These have exploded in popularity in 2021 due to the rise of other Metaverse games like Axie Infinity (AXIE), The Sandbox Game (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA).

Alongside its metaverse aspirations, FIREPIN (FRPN) also aims to trade between several blockchains including Avalanche (AVAX), the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL).

Ethereum (ETH)

As the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is a blockchain-based platform which originated smart contract functionality.

Conceived in 2013 and released in 2015, the blockchain technology that powers Ethereum (ETH) allows for the creation and maintaining of secure digital ledgers.

Described as the “world’s programmable blockchain”, Ethereum enables anybody to deploy dApp’s (decentralised applications) on the network as well as the creation and exchange of non-fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Ethereum has consistently been plagued by its inefficient proof-of-work (PoW) system and is set to move to the eco-friendlier proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol as part of the network’s upgrade to Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum reached an all-time high of $4,878.26 in November 2021 but became one of the many major victims in January with ETH losing 10% of its value, alongside Bitcoin (BTC).

Down 6.0% in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $2,594.17.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is an open-source blockchain platform that supports smart contracts.

The blockchain also supports the likes of NFTs as well as several decentralised applications (dApps).

Solana has long been labelled as an “Ethereum killer” because of its capability to process many more transactions, processing a theoretical throughput of 65,000 transactions per second, a substantial increase on Ethereum’s fifteen transactions per second and Bitcoin’s seven transactions per second (TPS).

Solana also has significantly lower transactions compared to Ethereum, adding to its infamous nickname.

Its native SOL token took on a massive amount of growth in 2021, soaring almost 12,000% during the year and ranks as the ninth biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

Telegram: https://t.me/FIREPINOFFICIAL