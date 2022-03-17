The Metaverse Planet with Terra (LUNA), The Sandbox (SAND) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

If you’re an avid gamer looking for the next step in terms of wanting to trade, buy and sell virtual goods in a 3D environment, then FIREPIN Token (FRPN) could be what you are looking for. As the Metaverse is growing rapidly and its market price opportunity is worth apparently over $1 trillion in annual revenue. It is not surprising that tech giants like Facebook are drawn towards it, and other well-established cryptocurrencies like Terra (LUNA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Both of which are going from success to success.

In Web 3.0, crypto Metaverses are a thriving market. Virtual world economies are springing up which are continually developing a complex mix of services, with digital goods for their users. Even Meta (Facebook) has rebranded, and this will serve as a catalyst for other Web 2.0 business tech giants to join in.

Sterling Space Station

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has an ambitious roadmap. It strives to be one of the leading Metaverse NFT Game Development Companies. It's designed for those who want to buy, sell, and trade virtual goods in a 3D space. It plans to do this on a Metaverse NFT Gaming Platform.

Even though the crypto space is full of new projects and currencies, Terra (LUNA) stands out significantly since its release date back in the winter of 2020. What sets Terra (LUNA) apart from other leading cryptocurrencies is that it aims to solve the lack of decentralization amongst the prominent and more established coins on the market.

Earth Terra

It is not surprising that Terra (LUNA) is thriving successfully, especially with its popular play-to-earn (P2E) NFT game called "The Dungeon", which is a top pick in the Metaverse. Gamers can earn near $100 daily in Terra’s stable currency, UST. Also, if you can manage to defeat the final boss in the game, users can earn up to $10,000 UST.

Another great leader in the Metaverse world is The Sandbox (SAND), which was launched in 2011 by Pixowl. After its alpha crash, it created a virtual world that allows users to create, buy, build, and sell digital assets in virtual form. The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to make their own virtual realities and games. This feature is very in-depth and could explain the success of the blockchain-based metaverse experience, as it allows for a diversification of assets.

Image by FIREPIN Token

New Coin

It is an ambitious prospect, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) strives to be the leading Metaverse NFT Game Development Company having only started in February 2022. Within a month there has been close to a 150% return already. There is a couple more weeks in the presale and sentiment is that the coin could potentially rise by at near 1000% in price.

So, if you want to invest in a new cryptocurrency that has the potential to follow its predecessor's lucrative shoes and has had a lot of early success already, then FIREPIN Token (FRPN) could be the coin worth investing in for the near future.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

Telegram: https://t.me/FIREPINOFFICIAL