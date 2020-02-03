Tezos Price Soars 17 Percent, Community Hopes It Hits $5 Soon

The tenth largest altcoin surges 17 percent, the community, including traders, is expecting XTZ to rise higher this year

The tenth largest altcoin Tezos (XTZ) has suddenly surged 17 percent and is now trading at $2.05.

Image via CoinMarketCap

On Sunday, the coin managed to come close to its current level. It was trading at $1.95 but then slipped. However, XTZ has recovered now and even made some gains, making the community rejoice.

We broke $2!

You know what time it is.



If #Tezos hits $2.50 by tomorrow...

Ill send 10 $XTZ to EVERYONE who RETWEETS this! — Warren Buffett (XTZ fan)* (@OracleOfAlts) February 3, 2020

Some individuals in the community are hoping that the coin will continue to rise and will surge to the $5 level by March.

Image via Twitter

As earlier reported by U.Today, a couple of savvy traders are bullish on XTZ and are betting it will keep rising too.