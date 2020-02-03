Tezos Price Soars 17 Percent, Community Hopes It Hits $5 Soon

The tenth largest altcoin Tezos (XTZ) has suddenly surged 17 percent and is now trading at $2.05.
On Sunday, the coin managed to come close to its current level. It was trading at $1.95 but then slipped. However, XTZ has recovered now and even made some gains, making the community rejoice.
We broke $2!— Warren Buffett (XTZ fan)* (@OracleOfAlts) February 3, 2020
You know what time it is.
If #Tezos hits $2.50 by tomorrow...
Ill send 10 $XTZ to EVERYONE who RETWEETS this!
Some individuals in the community are hoping that the coin will continue to rise and will surge to the $5 level by March.
As earlier reported by U.Today, a couple of savvy traders are bullish on XTZ and are betting it will keep rising too.
You buy $XTZ coz everyone's talking about it.— Alunaut 🌎 🚀 🌘 (@onemanatatime) February 2, 2020
It goes to $5, then $7, then $10.
"I'm a genius! What color lambo should I buy?"
It runs to $12, then $14.
"I'm gonna take some profit at $15 and $20."
It crashes to $8.
"Fk this shit I'm out"
Then it goes to $1,000.
*Cries*