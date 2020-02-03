Back

Tezos Price Soars 17 Percent, Community Hopes It Hits $5 Soon

  • Yuri Molchan

    The tenth largest altcoin surges 17 percent, the community, including traders, is expecting XTZ to rise higher this year

The tenth largest altcoin Tezos (XTZ) has suddenly surged 17 percent and is now trading at $2.05.

On Sunday, the coin managed to come close to its current level. It was trading at $1.95 but then slipped. However, XTZ has recovered now and even made some gains, making the community rejoice.

Some individuals in the community are hoping that the coin will continue to rise and will surge to the $5 level by March.

As earlier reported by U.Today, a couple of savvy traders are bullish on XTZ and are betting it will keep rising too.

